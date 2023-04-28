By Marc Sandalow

Examiner columnist

Tucker Springer

Ex // Top Stories

Marc Sandalow is associate director of the University of California’s Washington Center.

He has been writing about California politics

from Washington, D.C., for nearly 30 years.

Tags

Marc Sandalow is associate director of the University of California’s Washington Center. He has been writing about California politics from Washington, D.C., for nearly 30 years.