TV lost two of its most shameless icons this week, both masters at exploiting the most vulgar of human emotions to enhance their fortune and fame.
Tucker Carlson, a San Francisco native, was canned by Fox News on Monday. Jerry Springer, may he rest in peace, died a few days later at age 79.
Their shows were very different. Carlson’s guest list included world leaders and members of Congress. Last month, he conducted an exclusive interview with former President Donald Trump.
Springer’s show featured dysfunctional misfits and outcasts. His episodes included: “I slept with your stripper sister,” “Dad, I’m a pregnant prostitute” and “I married a horse.”
But at their core, both shows worked from the same premise — feed consumers whatever sickening content they desire and hide it behind a thin patina of legitimacy to spare viewers the feeling of shame for watching.
It is a formula that is more widely accepted in pop culture, where success is often defined by the number of commercials, tickets or albums sold.
However, it plays an insidious role in journalism, where quality is better defined by accuracy and fairness.
Which is why the Springer-Carlson comparison is important. Appreciating what motivated them helps explain what’s wrong with today’s news media.
Springer posed as a thoughtful observer, a mix of Phil Donoahue and Dr. Phil, merely exploring human relations that sometimes got out of hand. Like big-time wrestling, it was an obvious ruse. The tears, fights, and slapping matches that regularly broke out on the set were clearly staged but nonetheless adored by viewers.
Springer sometimes defended his show as ”having a democratic quality” that was missing from the “well-scrubbed looking, upper middle-class people” that dominated TV.
But not seriously.
Springer — who served as mayor of Cincinnati and earned a law degree from Northwestern — was no idiot. He acknowledged he never watched his show, calling it “stupid.” And on Twitter, he identified himself as the “ringmaster of civilization’s end.”
Carlson’s approach was more subtle. He posed as a newsman whose conservative outlook and critical analysis informed what he framed as fact-based observations about the politics and the foolishness of the left. Were it true, it would have been a valuable contribution to political discourse.
But Carlson, like Springer, was only pretending. He was driven by whatever his audience wanted, true or not, a reality confirmed by texts made public by Dominion’s recently settled slander lawsuit against Fox.
His private texts reveal he thought Trump’s election lawyer was “lying” and a “nut,” even as he aired her allegations of election fraud. He wrote of his embarrassment over Trump and how ”I hate him passionately,” before conducting last month’s fawning interview.
And those are minor transgressions. Carlson used his platform, among the largest on all of television, to advance intolerance and hatred, often parroting language used by neo-Nazis and white nationalists. He warned that Democrats advocate for immigrants so they can replace Americans, “the first invasion without a shot fired.”
Two weeks ago, Carlson showed a clip of Justin Pearson, one of two Black lawmakers expelled from the Tennessee legislature, dressed in a suit and tie while running for class president at Bowdoin College while he was in college.
“Justin Pearson wasn’t white,” Carlson said. “That’s probably how he got into Bowdoin in the first place, but he did a fantastic impression of it.”
Whether Carlson is a bigot or just plays one on TV is of little consequence. And I disagree with those who assume he is just doing the bidding of the Republican Party.
He did so because he knew that by echoing the most xenophobic, hateful fears held by some viewers, he could build his audience.
Chris Stirewalt, the Fox News political editor who lost his job after refusing to back down from Fox’s projection that Biden had won Arizona in the 2020 election, explains the subtle distinction in his eye-opening book “Broken News,” which chronicles his career at Fox.
Fox does not cater to the GOP, he explains, but rather caters to viewers who support the GOP. In other words, it’s less a political strategy than a business model.
In the media classes I teach, I often talk about the difference between the news we need (broccoli) and the news we want (brownies). Sadly, it is the brownies that attract customers and pay the bills. And as news consumers, we are fed a steady diet of brownies.
I met Carlson briefly about 20 years ago when I was a guest on CNN’s “Crossfire,” a show he hosted along with former California Party Chair Bill Press. He was amicable and even thoughtful, expressing outrage at the media’s “vulgar” and overblown coverage of the scandal involving Rep. Gary Condit and his 24-year-old mistress, who was killed while jogging in a Washington, D.C. park. Such concerns over the proper bounds of journalism disappeared from Carlson’s work many years ago.
Carlson, no matter what you think of his politics, once spoke of his hope that conservative media outlets would “not just comment on the news, but dig it up and make it.” But like so many others, he discovered that the industry more generously rewards those who entertain rather than educate.
I found Jerry Springer insufferable for the depths to which he sank. But at least he copped to what he was doing. Millions of Americans believe Carlson’s bilious talk about immigrants. I’m guessing very few are looking to marry a horse.