There is no law against being a terrible person.
Having an affair with a porn actress as your wife recuperates from giving birth, insulting your lover as “horse face,’’ and using the accusations as a fund-raising device are by most measures the behavior of a despicable miscreant.
If shameful conduct were jailable offense, Donald Trump would already be serving a life sentence. People were rightfully appalled when Trump characterized Mexican immigrants as “rapists,’’ boasted of sexually assaulting women, mocked a disabled news reporter, ridiculed John McCain’s war heroism, called for a ban on Muslims entering the U.S., disingenuously suggested he had evidence proving President Obama was born in Africa, or repeatedly lied about matters ranging from the size of the crowd and at his inauguration to denying having said words that had just come out of his mouth.
But none of these constitute a prosecutable crime worthy of a grand jury indictment.
Details of the current indictment have not been released. It will presumably center not on the morality of Trump’s behavior but on the legality of the $130,000 in hush money paid by Trump’s attorney to porn actor Stormy Daniels who caught Trump’s attention at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006.
Daniels said she had several rendezvous with Trump, including a meeting at a private bungalow in Beverly Hill where she indulged his obsession with “Shark Week.’’
The charges are likely to allege that Trump’s attorney violated campaign donation limits when he put up the money to buy Daniel’s silence, a month before the 2016 election. Trump not only violated the law by ordering the payment, the indictment is expected to allege, but lied on official documents when reimbursing his attorney, claiming the exchange was a routine retainer payment rather than hush money, which meant it could be claimed as a tax deduction.,
Trump denies it all, including having the affair in the first place. But no one believes him. And for good reason. His lawyer has already confessed to the scheme and spent time in prison for his role. And Trump has told too many lies — 30,573 during his four-year Presidency according to The Washington Post — to be believable.
Yet that doesn’t mean that the charges will be easy to prove. Trump will likely say he paid off Daniels to spare himself personal embarrassment. It would be coincidence, he would say, that the payment came a decade after the affair and one month before the 2016 election.
And, while lying about the payments on official documents violates state law, it is just a misdemeanor unless prosecutors can establish that he did it to cover up the campaign finance allegation.
In the pantheon of Trump’s illicit behavior, this seems like a relatively minor incident. Pressuring election officials to overturn election results, lying to federal officials about classified documents, and inciting an insurrection seem more deserving of prosecutors’ attention.
I expect Trump will beat the charge. Is it more of a stretch to believe that Trump paid off Daniels to protect his family, than President Clinton’s argument that swearing under oath that he did not have sexual relations with Monica Lewinsky was “technically accurate.’’
I’m old enough to remember a time when simply paying hush money to a porn star to cover up an adulterous affair — never mind the legality — would have been viewed as politically problematic.
That, of course, was before Trump.
The status of the world’s oldest democracy is so twisted that when news of Trump’s indictment broke Thursday, many argued that this would be a political gift that will carry him to his party’s presidential nomination — if not a second term in the White House. No Trump supporter, after all, is likely to be shocked by the latest tale of indiscretion.
Whether Trump is ultimately prosecuted or goes to jail, it is worth pointing out over and over again that despite years of attention paid to his behavior, he received nearly 75 million votes in the last election.
It is not a crime to be a terrible person. And it may not be much of a political liability either.