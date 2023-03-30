Donald Trump RAGES his historic indictment over alleged hush money payment to porn star is ‘unthinkable’ witch hunt

When news of Trump’s indictment broke Thursday, many argued that this would be a political gift that will carry him to his party’s presidential nomination — if not a second term in the White House. 

There is no law against being a terrible person.

Having an affair with a porn actress as your wife recuperates from giving birth, insulting your lover as “horse face,’’ and using the accusations as a fund-raising device are by most measures the behavior of a despicable miscreant.

Marc Sandalow is associate director of the University of California’s Washington Center. He has been writing about California politics from Washington, D.C., for nearly 30 years.