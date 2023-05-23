Sadly, the tragic killing of Banko Brown — and the lack of any consequences for his killing — have fueled the perception that crime is out of control in San Francisco while amplifying the ever-growing political divisions in our city.
While San Francisco remains one of the safest big cities in America, there is no doubt that the surge of drug overdose deaths is a humanitarian crisis, and the brazen drug dealing in the shadow of our City Hall is a collective failure of leadership. And certainly, there is no escaping the growing threat of vigilantism, as evidenced by the shooting of Brown and repeated attacks on homeless residents.
As we respond, let’s respond with thoughtful, clear, accountable policies — not just more raw politics. San Franciscans deserve — and should demand — that in this moment of crisis, we all work together to make our city both safe and just.
The problem is that toxic politics in San Francisco has been normalized, while strong, thoughtful and effective policy actually requires patience, persistent work, listening to each other, and working together.
So, what is a good policy on public health and public safety?
First, we have to put the politics aside. We have seen an absolute whipsaw of messages from certain quarters at City Hall and beyond. Many leaders are amplifying the political narrative that crime is out of control. Others dismiss this concern about crime as simply politically motivated.
But the truth about crime lies somewhere in the middle. Most neighborhoods are as safe as ever. A few neighborhoods are increasingly dangerous. The best policy is for the mayor, the district attorney and the Board of Supervisors to work together to help make every neighborhood in San Francisco safe and healthy and to make sure the rule of law applies to everyone.
Second, there is simply no consistent coordination and leadership — and that coordination is vital. I am sad to say that there is no system yet in place to oversee the efforts of all The City agencies — and now outside agencies — responsible for our health and safety.
The mayor needs to create an “operations center” and meet daily with leaders from the Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, BART Police, University of California Police, Federal Protective Services, the District Attorney's Office, the DA’s investigators unit, Park Rangers, the City Attorney’s Office, Adult Probation, Child Protective Services, the Health Department, the Department of Public Works, the CA Highway Patrol, the US Attorney’s Office, the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing and any other agency that can help us win this fight.
If we’ve identified that this is an emergency, we must treat it like one.
Why is this vital? Because when we push drug dealing out of places like UN Plaza, where will it go? We know where it will go — to places like the BART stations at 16th and Mission and 24th and Mission. The BART police need to know that and be prepared. We know it is already going deeper into the Tenderloin and South of Market — which means the University of California police (who patrol around UC College of the Law) and Federal Protective Services (who patrol around the federal buildings) should be alerted, ready and in sync with our local agencies.
The mayor needs to provide this coordination. And the Board of Supervisors will do our part by providing oversight and accountability. That’s why we are holding our next question time with the mayor in U.N. Plaza and will look at additional question-time sessions in whatever hot spots develop.
Third, there is no real focus in these efforts — and the police seem to be driven by the latest news story, not a deep understanding of the data. How many drug dealers are there? Who are the kingpins? How many of them are known to law enforcement? Are any of them the victims of human trafficking or coercion? How do we target our efforts most effectively?
We don’t know because there is no one place where we are gathering and sharing data and using that data to make ourselves more effective and accountable.
Fourth, we need to reconnect our police with our communities so we are working together to make our city safer and not at odds with each other. Proven ideas such as community policing, which puts police from our neighborhoods onto the streets of our city, are just one way we close the gap between police and community.
We need to understand that many communities do not trust our police. Rather than ignore those concerns — or make them worse by undermining our sanctuary city protections as some are proposing — let’s work together to address them by hiring officers who represent our city, training them to the highest standards and providing the best leadership. And as we rebuild our police force to ensure it represents San Francisco, let’s focus on how we manage that force, with an eye to redeploying resources now spent on a dramatically increased command staff and using those funds to put more officers and ambassadors into our neighborhoods.
Fifth, we need to stop confusing homelessness with crime. Being homeless is not a crime — although how we are failing to deliver homeless services is deeply troubling. We need to make sure our current assets such as permanent supportive housing units don’t go unused because of solvable bureaucratic barriers, and we need to take a hard look at every dollar we spend to make sure it is spent well.
Sixth, we need to fight this epidemic of drug dealing, drug use and crime from all sides. It is not only better policing we need. We need better job training, proven drug-treatment programs, paths to living-wage jobs, and a better understanding of the generational burden of racist policies that must be healed. All of these tools are critical to a real public safety and health strategy — which, at the end of the day, is less expensive than a constant war on crime.
And finally, we need to understand that these are not just San Francisco problems — these are regional, statewide and national challenges. We are doing our part — more than our part. We need to demand our state and national leaders do their parts, too: continuing the reform of our jails and prisons so people are released ready to stay on the right path, funding drug treatment, cutting off the supply of fentanyl entering the U.S., funding mental health facilities and sustained treatment, job training and building a country in which high-wage jobs are always in reach so we are spreading hope, not despair.