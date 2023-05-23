Sadly, the tragic killing of Banko Brown — and the lack of any consequences for his killing — have fueled the perception that crime is out of control in San Francisco while amplifying the ever-growing political divisions in our city.

While San Francisco remains one of the safest big cities in America, there is no doubt that the surge of drug overdose deaths is a humanitarian crisis, and the brazen drug dealing in the shadow of our City Hall is a collective failure of leadership. And certainly, there is no escaping the growing threat of vigilantism, as evidenced by the shooting of Brown and repeated attacks on homeless residents.

Homeless tent encampment on Van Ness Avenue

Homeless tent encampment on Van Ness Avenue between Eddy and Turk Streets in San Francisco on Thursday, May 18, 2023. 

Aaron Peskin is president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. He is serving his fifth non-consecutive term on the board.