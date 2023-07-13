By Gary Kamiya
Examiner columnistFor more than 50 years the Barbary Coast was San Francisco’s most infamous neighborhood, notorious throughout the world as any anything-goes vice district.
As recounted in the previous Portals of the Past column, the waterfront area around Pacific Street started out catering to sailors, then morphed during the Gold Rush into two successive seedy neighborhoods known as Little Chile and Sydney-Town. It finally emerged in the 1860s as the full-blown Barbary Coast.
From the start, San Francisco had a deeply conflicted attitude towards the Barbary Coast. On the one hand, residents found it repulsive and immoral, a degrading holdover from the city’s lawless and anarchic early days. But they also tolerated it, and even took a certain pride in it. San Francisco prized its reputation as a “wide-open town,” even while it decried the excesses that went along with that status.
The deceitful heart and sold-to-the-devil soul of the Barbary Coast was Pacific Street (now Pacific Avenue). In his classic study “The Barbary Coast: An Informal History of the San Francisco Underworld,” Herbert Asbury writes, “For more threet from the waterfront westward to Kearny Street and beyond was a solid mass of dancehalls, melodeons, cheap groggeries, wind and beer dens, which were popularly known as deadfalls; and concert saloons, which offered both dancing and entertainment.”
The “melodeon” was an institution unique to the Barbary Coast. Unlike the dancehalls and concert saloons, melodeons had no dance floors and offered only liquor and entertainment. Melodeons originally featured a musical instrument of the same name, a small reed organ. But over time the term came to refer to establishments that offered spicy variety-show entertainment to an all-male audience. “The shows consisted, usually, in bawdy songs, skits, and dances, principally the can-can,” Asbury writes.
The higher-class melodeons, like the most famous of all the Barbary Coast resorts, the Bella Union, attracted reputable performers like Lotta Crabtree, but all of them catered to the carnal interests of their all-male audiences. After visiting the Bella Union in 1869, a reporter for the Call newspaper wrote, “Songs and dances of licentious and profane character while away the hours of the evening, and all that can pander to the morbid desire of the rabble for obscenity is served in superior style.”
The Coast’s dives extended beyond Pacific, with dozens found on Montgomery, Kearny, Stockton and other nearby streets. The northern limit of the neighborhood was Broadway. “From late afternoon until dawn all of the dives were thronged with a crew of murderers, thieves, burglars, pimps, and degenerates of every description, practically all of whom were busily gunning for the sailors, miners, countrymen, and others who visited the district through curiosity or in search of women and liquor,” Asbury writes. “Every variety of vice and crime was constantly on display.”
Headlining the vice menu on the Barbary Coast was, not surprisingly, sex. Sex was offered by the women who worked at the dozens of establishments on Pacific Street and nearby streets and alleys.
The joints that offered dancing and entertainment had a large contingent of females, up to 40 or 50. Almost all of them were prostitutes. Regardless of their youth or appearance, they were universally called “pretty waiter girls,” and were attired in gaudy and revealing costumes.
The pretty waiter girls earned $15 to $25 a week salary, plus a commission (typically 20%) on the drinks they sold. They received 50% of their earnings from prostitution carried on when they were working, as well as from dancing (customers paid from 10 to 50 cents for a dance).
Most of the dance-halls and concert saloons featured a large downstairs or upstairs room partitioned into tiny cubicles, furnished only with cots or pallets. In the lowest dives, the cots were simply placed side by side, with no provision for privacy.
Before heading to a cubicle, the customer paid the manager or bartender the fee for the girl’s services, usually 75 cents or a dollar. It was also customary for him to purchase two drinks at the bar, one for himself and another for the girl.
The actual cost of hiring a prostitute for sex was low, but as many men learned, there were hidden additional costs. As Asbury drily notes, “In none of the Barbary Coast dives of this early period—or, for that matter, of any other period—was a man’s life or property safe.”
If a man had any significant amount of money, “the whole machinery of the place was set in motion to despoil him.” Men who kept their wallets closed or appeared likely to leave were immediately drugged with various knockout substances including morphine, tobacco and Spanish fly.
If a customer somehow managed to maintain consciousness, as he made his way to the street he was knocked out with a club, robbed, and rolled into the gutter.
The Barbary Coast lasted a remarkably long time, but in the early 20th century the authorities closed it for good. The story of its final chapter will be the subject of the next Portals.