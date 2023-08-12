IMG_7424.jpg

Irish Hill is the smallest hill in San Francisco but it as a rich and colorful history

 Gary Kamiya | Special to the Examiner

San Francisco is famous for its hills. From Nob Hill to Russian Hill to Telegraph Hill to Twin Peaks, its dramatic promontories are an essential part of its identity. But one of The City’s most fascinating hill barely exists any more—and only a handful of people have ever heard of it.

Irish Hill is easy to miss. This little serpentinite outcropping, about 30 feet high, 150 feet wide and 300 feet long, is tucked away at the end of a parking lot south of 20th and Illinois Streets, between the Dogpatch neighborhood and the vast Pier 70 development.

Ex // Top Stories

Gary Kamiya is the author of “Cool Gray City of Love: 49 Views of San Francisco” and “Spirits of San Francisco: Voyages Through the Unknown City.” His Portals of the Past column appears in The Examiner bimonthly.