San Francisco is famous for its hills. From Nob Hill to Russian Hill to Telegraph Hill to Twin Peaks, its dramatic promontories are an essential part of its identity. But one of The City’s most fascinating hill barely exists any more—and only a handful of people have ever heard of it.
Irish Hill is easy to miss. This little serpentinite outcropping, about 30 feet high, 150 feet wide and 300 feet long, is tucked away at the end of a parking lot south of 20th and Illinois Streets, between the Dogpatch neighborhood and the vast Pier 70 development.
Most of it is fenced off, but from its northern end you can walk up an overgrown trail to its decrepit little grass-covered top. It’s barely a hill at all, more like a mound.
But this obscure little rise has a history as rich and unexpected as any place in The City. For well over half a century, starting in the 1850s, this hill was a teeming working-class enclave, filled with hard-working, hard-living laborers, more than half of whom were of Irish descent—hence the hill’s name.
As Stephen Fidel Herraiz points out in a historical essay on Irish Hill, it used to be considerably larger and higher than it is now, comprising seven square blocks.
To reach its summit, you had to climb 98 steps—which to laborers coming home after working 12 hours at a factory must have seemed interminable.
About 60 cottages, along with a number of saloons and boarding houses, occupied the southern part of the hill. A small business district to the north, located near the flatter area around Napa (now 20th Street) and Illinois, also had numerous saloons, boarding houses, stores, hotels and residences. The existing remnant of Irish Hill was part of this business district.
Irish Hill was a ramshackle, tumble-down neighborhood with mostly unpaved streets. Most of its inhabitants were single men, who slept and ate in its boarding houses or hotels and drank in its saloons. Almost all of them worked in one of the many heavy industrial plants located nearby, in what was then called Potrero Point.
These factories included Tubbs Cordage, the first rope manufacturer west of the Mississippi when it opened in 1856, two blasting powder manufacturers, and the Arctic Oil Works, which refined whale oil for heating and lighting.
But the biggest employer by far was the famous Union Iron Works, the first major industrial plant on the West Coast, which relocated to Potrero Point in 1883.
In 1892, this vast plant employed 1,200-1,500 men, many of whom lived in nearby Irish Hill, Dogpatch or Potrero Hill.
After they climbed the 98 steps to Irish Hill after work, these men went home to boarding houses and hotels including the Union Hotel, Paddy Kearns’s Hotel, the White House, the Brooklyn House, the Monterey House, the San Quentin House and the Mechanic’s Exchange.
Life on Irish Hill was like life in the also heavily Irish and working-class south of Market neighborhood known as “South of the Slot,” only more so. (The expression “South of the Slot” referred to the cable cars that once ran down Market Street.)
The neighborhood was a world unto itself: Billy Carr, a sheriff’s deputy who grew up there, recalled in a 1946 interview with the San Francisco Chronicle’s Robert O’Brien, “You went up on Irish Hill when you got off work and you never left it until morning.”
A prodigious amount of drinking took place on the hill. As Herraiz writes, “In 1889, Irish Hill’s seven square blocks housed 38 businesses. One could purchase alcohol at 25 of those businesses, in either saloons or ‘sealed package stores’ (liquor stores.)”.
One of the big events on Irish Hill was the Saturday night bare-knuckle boxing matches held at a joint named Mike Boyle’s Steam Beer Dump, located at the hill’s summit at Sierra and Maryland.
Men who lived in competing boarding houses would punch it out, with the loser buying the winner 5-cent steam beers. Steam beer, which is fermented outdoors in open-top containers, was invented in San Francisco; The City’s most famous steam beer, Anchor Steam, recently announced it was closing.
Heavy drinking led to lots of barroom brawls, and a number of tragic accidents. Herraiz writes that one man blacked out while sitting in an outhouse on the edge of a hill and fell 14 feet to his death.
“Another poor soul died after a night of drinking and cards at a friend’s place, when he mistook the back door for the front door and fell off a cliff, landing on Illinois Street, 50 feet below,” Herraiz writes.
But Irish Hill was doomed by industrial expansion. First Union Iron Works and then its successor, Bethlehem Steel, bought up lots on which part of the hill stood and excavated them. In 1918, many of the hill’s old buildings were torn down. By the end of World War II, only the current, vestigial hill was left.
The story of Irish Hill is so old and deep and lost that even nostalgia for it is historic. The final chapter of the 1959 book “Hills of San Francisco” is about Irish Hill. Titled “The Hill That Man Has Cut Away,” the chapter ends, “Irish Hill is derelict and forlorn, like a Mother Lode graveyard when the gold played out. The City has passed it by.”
Sixty four years later, it is still passing it by.