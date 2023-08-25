That single-family zoning prevents apartment buildings from being constructed in designated neighborhoods is a universal reality in American cities and is as close to being politically untouchable as any urban practice.
Nonetheless, with society’s recent emphasis on racial equity, single-family zoning has been under attack.
Although the practice is race neutral on its face, far fewer African Americans and Latinos can afford to buy single-family homes, resulting in de facto segregation.
But more than a century ago, even before zoning laws existed, San Franciscans, like urban dwellers across the country, created exclusive neighborhoods that explicitly excluded non-whites: So-called residence parks.
In that radically different era before civil rights laws, when racial segregation was widely accepted, these racist restrictions were not considered controversial, at least among whites.
Richard Brandi’s comprehensive study, “Garden Neighborhoods of San Francisco: The Development of Residence Parks, 1905-1924,” notes that only tiny numbers of Blacks, Asians and other racial minorities at the time could have afforded a home in a residence park. Whether they were outraged or simply accepted the restrictions as a fact of life is unclear: his book does not address their attitudes or reactions, if they are known.
Most anyone who has explored San Francisco has come upon a residence park, even if they don’t recognize it as such. Upscale, almost all found on The City's west side, these “garden neighborhoods” feature detached, spacious houses with lawns, landscaped streets and ornamental features like pillars, urns and ceremonial staircases.
The best-known residence parks are the swankiest: St. Francis Wood, Presidio Terrace, Sea Cliff, and Forest Hill. Other, more middle-class ones like Ingleside Terrace and St. Mary’s Park are also familiar.
But few realize that there are at least 20 existing residence parks in San Francisco and that during their heyday in the two decades before and after World War I, at least 36 were proposed.
The story of The City’s residence parks reveals how upper- and middle-class San Franciscans sought out islands of domestic—and all-white—tranquility in the then-remote districts west of Twin Peaks.
The idea was well established when San Francisco’s first residence park was built in 1905. Brandi notes that the concept originated in England in the 19th century when increasing numbers of well-to-do merchants wanted country houses but were not wealthy enough to afford them.
To meet this need, “garden suburbs” arose—planned, sylvan neighborhoods near The City that combine the best features of urban and country life.
Most of San Francisco’s residence parks were built between 1910 and 1917. Their popularity was driven by the vast changes in American cities after the Civil War. As cities became increasingly marked by tenements, poverty, social unrest, and pollution, well-off urban dwellers sought escape in upscale, bucolic neighborhoods. And in an era when racial segregation was legal and socially acceptable, they insisted that those neighborhoods be restricted to whites.
Because residence parks predated city and state planning codes (and civil rights laws), developers could impose whatever restrictions they wanted. Brandi notes that they almost invariably required that buildings be single-family residences, no more than two stories high, set back from the street, cost a minimum amount, and be subject to design approval. Multi-unit buildings, stables, saloons, stores, and businesses were prohibited.
Some residence parks, like 667-house Westwood Park, targeted middle-class San Franciscans. But many others, such as The City’s first residence park, Presidio Terrace, catered to the wealthy.
For Presidio Terrace, developers laid out sites for 40 houses around an oval-shaped street in the middle of a nine-acre tract. Each house was situated on an irregularly shaped lot two or three times wider than The City’s normal 25-foot lot. Architect Albert Pissis designed iron entrance gates, which gave the cul-de-sac an air of exclusivity reinforced by the developer's stringent restrictions, including a minimum building cost of $7,000. And typically, non-white residents were banned.
An ad that ran in 1906, a time of virulent anti-Japanese sentiment in San Francisco and boasted that “Presidio Terrace was the “only one spot in San Francisco where only caucasians are permitted to buy or lease real estate or where they may reside.”
Almost all of San Francisco’s residence parks prohibited “aliens” or members of a “foreign race” from buying homes there. Brandi writes, “The term ‘foreign race’ usually encompassed Chinese, Japanese, Mexicans, and Blacks, while a few towns added the Latin races, Russians, Greeks, Armenians, ‘Madres Italians’ [sic] or people from the Turkish Empire.” Some covenants singled out “Mongolians” and “Ethiopians.”
Subsequent residence parks copied Presidio Terrace’s physical and demographic restrictions. The racial restrictions stood until they were struck down by California and U.S. court rulings in the 1960s.
As Brandi notes, residence parks were exceptionally challenging to build. Developers had to finance them independently, without city, state or federal assistance, tax breaks, or enterprise zones.
They had to pay for most of the utilities, sewers and street grading themselves, and even shouldered most of the costs of the Twin Peaks tunnel. They also paid for amenities like landscaping, ceremonial stairs, fountains and the like.
They also operated with amazing speed, typically completing their residence parks in less than three years. Unencumbered by regulations, “the developers were free to design whatever they thought the market would support (and suffered the consequences if they were wrong).”
Residence parks ceased to be built after the 1920s. Their demise was brought about by the appearance of city planning regulations, zoning and building codes, and by the new mortgage loan program of the Federal Housing Administration, which established standards for house design and encouraged mass housing development.
Now thankfully shorn of their racist restrictions, The City’s 20 residence parks have stood the aesthetic test of time. Their landscaped streets and ornamental features make them harmonious urban islands, grace notes in The City symphony.