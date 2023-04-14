SanQuentin_039

 Jessica Christian / The Examiner

First of two parts

San Quentin Prison, which stands on a point of land just south of the Marin side of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, is the oldest prison in California and one of the most famous in the country. Today San Quentin subscribes to the tenets of modern penology, which emphases rehabilitation and discourages the harsh treatment of inmates. But that was far from the case during its early years. The story of San Quentin’s origin is one of the stranger tales in the annals of California.

Gary Kamiya is the author of “Cool Gray City of Love: 49 Views of San Francisco” and “Spirits of San Francisco: Voyages Through the Unknown City.” His Portals of the Past column appears in The Examiner bimonthly.