Editor’s note:Examiner owners Clint and Janet Reilly were recipients of the Ireland Funds Distinguished Leadership Award. With chapters in 12 countries, theIreland Fundshas raised over $600 million for deserving causes in Ireland and beyond, benefiting more than 3,200 different organizations. Here are excerpts from Clint Reilly’s remarks at the Ireland Funds’ San Francisco dinner on March 10.
St. Patrick’s Day is a special time in San Francisco. For me — the great-grandson of an Irish immigrant who came from Armagh to San Francisco in the 1880s, the grandson of an Irishman born in San Francisco in 1899, the son of an Irishman born in the Mission District in 1926 — St. Patrick’s Day is a special homecoming to the values of faith, service and justice that permeate our Irish heritage.
I spent the first 25 years of my career as a political consultant and this gave me the chance to know Irish giants like Leo T. McCarthy, who started as a supervisor here in The City and rose to become speaker of the Assembly and lieutenant governor of California, San Francisco’s Jerry Brown (our four-term governor) his father, Pat Brown — also governor. In more recent years, as a businessman — I was chair of the finance committee for Gov. Gavin Newsom‘s reelection — also a former supervisor and mayor of San Francisco. These men are linked by a common passion for service and justice.
As a young man and an adult, I had the great privilege to know and work with Monsignor Eugene Boyle who was chair of the Archdiocesan Commission on Social Justice in the 1960s. Boyle grew up on Edna Street across from St. Finn Barr’s in the Outer Mission and rose to become the Catholic Church’s leading advocate for social justice in Northern California. He walked with labor leaders, fellow churchmen and civil rights advocates. He preached the gospel of service to others and justice for all which so many historical Irish leaders practiced as they shaped our city and our Bay Area. Father Boyle was an advocate for union labor in the tradition of the great Irish Priest Peter Yorke who fought for the right of workers to unionize in the early 1900s. As pastor of St. Peter’s Church in the Irish Mission, Father Yorke stood up for the rights of workers to unionize. So much of our city was crafted by Irish Americans. They left their mark on our civic landscape and inspired subsequent generations of their Irish descendants to continue their legacy of service and justice. Both Father Boyle and Father Yorke were followers of the Papal Encyclical Rerum Novarum by Pope Leo XIII. Pope Leo urged Catholics to run for office and join government in order to make the world a better and more just place.
In a speech that could also be given today, when post-pandemic San Francisco faces so many daunting challenges, Archbishop Patrick Riordan helped lead San Francisco through the devastation of the 1906 earthquake. Speaking days after the quake, he exhorted his fellow citizens: “I am a citizen of no mean city, although it is in ashes. The past is gone, and there is no lamenting or moaning over it. Let us look to the future and without regard to creed or place of birth, work together in harmony for the upbuilding of a greater San Francisco.
Years later, Archbishop Riordan’s call to action was heard by another Irishman, Michael O’Shaughnessy, who became the city engineer of San Francisco. Born in County Limerick in Ireland in 1864 exactly 100 years before Father Eugene Boyle was leading the Commission on Social Justice, O’Shaughnessy graduated from the Royal University of Dublin and then came to San Francisco. As city engineer, he built the Stockton Street Tunnel, Twin Peaks Tunnel and the modern Muni Railway before designing and building our Hetch Hetchy water system that today provides water to San Franciscans and millions of other citizens in the Bay Area and Central Valley.
We know that Holy Cross Cemetery outside The City is a who’s who of Irish educators and police officers and firefighters and lawyers and judges and entrepreneurs and elected leaders and priests and nuns and bishops and archbishops who built and rebuilt our City, leaving we Irish today to continue their work.
Service and justice. We were taught these values by our Irish forebears and were challenged by their example to make our city and our world a better place. But it is also a clarion call to service and justice.
Clint Reilly is editor and publisher of The Examiner.