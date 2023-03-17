Hetch Hetchy Dam

Michael O Shaughnessy, who became the city engineer of San Francisco, was born in Ireland in 1864 and numerous city projects, including the Hetch Hetchy Dam and water system.

Editor’s note: Examiner owners Clint and Janet Reilly were recipients of the Ireland Funds Distinguished Leadership Award. With chapters in 12 countries, the Ireland Funds has raised over $600 million for deserving causes in Ireland and beyond, benefiting more than 3,200 different organizations. Here are excerpts from Clint Reilly’s remarks at the Ireland Funds’ San Francisco dinner on March 10.

St. Patrick’s Day is a special time in San Francisco. For me — the great-grandson of an Irish immigrant who came from Armagh to San Francisco in the 1880s, the grandson of an Irishman born in San Francisco in 1899, the son of an Irishman born in the Mission District in 1926 — St. Patrick’s Day is a special homecoming to the values of faith, service and justice that permeate our Irish heritage.

Clint Reilly is editor and publisher of The Examiner.

