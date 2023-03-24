On the afternoon of Dec. 18, 1917, a voluptuous blonde woman was lying in wait for a man near the St. Francis Hotel, on San Francisco’s Union Square. When the man emerged from the hotel’s bar, the woman pursued him, catching up with him as he walked south on Powell Street. They exchanged words before he turned right onto Ellis Street. As the woman pleaded with him to no avail, the man turned left onto a now-vanished alley, Anna Lane, that ran between Ellis and Eddy and led to the stage door of one of San Francisco’s leading theaters, the Tivoli. As he walked away, the man called out, “You’re nothing but a damned whore!”

The woman opened her purse, pulled out a silver-plated .22 revolver and shot him in the chest. As he sagged and grabbed hold of a wagon wheel, she shot him twice more.

Ex // Top Stories

Gary Kamiya is the author of “Cool Gray City of Love: 49 Views of San Francisco” and “Spirits of San Francisco: Voyages Through the Unknown City.”

His Portals of the Past column appears in The Examiner bimonthly.

 