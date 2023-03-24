On the afternoon of Dec. 18, 1917, a voluptuous blonde woman was lying in wait for a man near the St. Francis Hotel, on San Francisco’s Union Square. When the man emerged from the hotel’s bar, the woman pursued him, catching up with him as he walked south on Powell Street. They exchanged words before he turned right onto Ellis Street. As the woman pleaded with him to no avail, the man turned left onto a now-vanished alley, Anna Lane, that ran between Ellis and Eddy and led to the stage door of one of San Francisco’s leading theaters, the Tivoli. As he walked away, the man called out, “You’re nothing but a damned whore!”
The woman opened her purse, pulled out a silver-plated .22 revolver and shot him in the chest. As he sagged and grabbed hold of a wagon wheel, she shot him twice more.
When the police arrived to find her standing over the man’s motionless body, she sobbed, “I shot him because I love him, God damn him!”
This episode brought to a close one of San Francisco’s most notorious and turbulent romances: the love affair of Tessie Wall and Frank Daroux.
For close to two decades, Wall was the city’s most famous — and beloved — madam. As Curt Gentry writes in “The Madams of San Francisco,” Wall was a true daughter of San Francisco: a guileless, big-hearted, hard-drinking Irish Catholic girl who rose to eminence as The City’s leading purveyor of female flesh. Born Teresa Susan Donahue in 1869 to a large family living “south of the slot” (south of Market Street), at age 15 Wall briefly married an alcoholic fireman named Edward M. Wall. For a number of years, she worked as a maid for a wealthy capitalist named Judah Boas, who lived on fashionable outer O’Farrell Street. Gentry speculates that it was probably envy of Boas’ swanky social milieu that led Wall to open a brothel on the lower reaches of O’Farrell Street.
Wall was listed as running a “lodging house” (a common euphemism for a brothel) at 137 O’Farrell in the city directory for 1898, then another, the Nelson, at 147 Powell. After the 1906 fire, she went upscale, opening a fancy establishment at 664 Larkin St.
Tessie Wall genloved antique furniture and furnished her parlor houses with extravagant pieces from her favorite store, Gump’s. One of her prize possessions was a bawdy buffet made of iron and gilded with gold; it weighed more than 600 pounds and was, in Gentry’s words, “decorated with love’s more athletic scenes.” Wall also had an almost unbelievable capacity for Champagne, a fact that would later come out in court.
If Wall was a classic San Francisco character of the fin de siècle demimonde, the swaggering, physically imposing Daroux was her male counterpart. A gambling czar in the Tenderloin, he ran card rooms and pool halls and collected vice money for the Republican Party.
Daroux and Wall’s romance was like a grand opera performed at a Tenderloin dive — full of melodramatic gestures, towering rages and steamy reconciliations. Daroux gave Wall a huge Napoleon bed whose headpiece was gilded in gold and decorated with swans and cupids. Wall’s response was equally subtle: As Gentry writes, “Her comment upon throwing open the door and proudly showing her newest acquisition was typically Tessie Wall: ‘How’s that for my big fat Irish ass?’”
But there was one fly in the ointment of their steamy affair. Wall yearned for respectability, and because of his political ambitions, Daroux refused to marry her. After endless arguments, he agreed to wed Wall, but only if the marriage took place outside the state and was kept secret. They were married in Philadelphia in 1909. Wall was 40, Daroux 48.
However, Wall continued to insist that they have a public wedding, and in 1912, Daroux reluctantly agreed, after getting Wall to agree that she would retire as a madam. The wedding was a debacle. The couple had to call upon a dozen priests before they could find one to perform the ceremony, and that priest changed his mind at the last minute and told Wall he would only marry them in the rectory, not the cathedral. Wall gave Daroux a list of guests, who were supposed to wait for the couple outside the cathedral; Daroux promptly destroyed it. Wall had gotten Daroux to agree to hire the 100-piece Presidio band to play Wall’s favorite song, “Hail, Hail, the Gang’s All Here," as they came down the church steps; Daroux reneged on his promise, which Wall only learned when they were on the steps. Wall repaid Daroux at the wedding reception (at which 105 guests consumed 960 bottles of Champagne) by publicly renouncing her promise to retire.
Nor was their wedding night the stuff of romantic fantasies. Daroux had purchased a (still-existing) home for them at 535 Powell St. At dawn after the reception, when the couple tried to enter the house, they discovered that some of Daroux’s Tenderloin cronies had dumped several wagon loads of manure on the path leading to the front door. These worthies watched from a distance as Daroux tried, and failed, to pick up the hefty Wall, after which the couple, swearing like sailors, waded through the manure.
Their marriage, not surprisingly, was not destined for longevity. When Wall learned that Frank was having an affair, she threatened to kill the other woman (and in fact later took an errant pot shot at her in a restaurant). Daroux moved out in 1917 and filed suit for divorce, kicking off one of the splashiest divorce cases in the city’s history. Among the many highlights, each of which was eagerly reported in the press, was the cross-examination that followed Wall’s claim that she was never much of a drinking woman. Daroux’s lawyer got her to admit that she had drunk 22 bottles of Champagne in a private room in a French restaurant on the night she and Frank met. In response, Wall offered a latitudinous definition of inebriation, asserting “I never saw the day when I couldn’t walk, and you are never drunk until somebody has to assist you along.”
Wall still did not believe Daroux would really leave her. Even after the judge granted Daroux’s request for a divorce in June 1917, she hoped for a reconciliation. This unrealistic prospect became even less so on Dec. 18, when she shot him three times in Anna Lane.
Daroux declined to press charges. He survived, married the woman that Wall had tried to shoot, and lived until 1928. Wall told reporters, “I’ll love that bastard till the day I die!” but went on with her life. She moved into what was described as “the most garishly, expensively furnished flat in the Mission District.” A friend summed up her life concisely: “For years grand old Wall led a full life by her own definition: full sex and a very sufficient amount of the cup that cheers.”
Tessie Wall died on April 28, 1932.