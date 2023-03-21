Silicon Valley Bank

Herd mentality and light-speed communications triggered a run on Silicon Valley Bank, which was taken over by state regulators soon after.

The demise of Silicon Valley Bank two weeks ago is still sending tremors through the banking system and financial markets. Technical reasons for SVB’s failure — poor interest rate risk management or the highly concentrated, uninsured nature of its deposits, for example — hold lessons for lawmakers, bank regulators and bankers. The non-technical tale behind its failure, though, is one of hubris and groupthink, and that is a familiar lesson we could all benefit from studying.

Five years ago, a majority of Republicans in Congress along with a minority of Democrats came together to ease regulatory requirements for small and midsize banks. What did they think would happen, asked liberal Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren? Their theory was that regional banks the size of SVB were not “systematically important” and didn’t need such rigorous stress tests. Regardless of whether the 2018 rollback of regulations was itself responsible for SVB’s failure (and evidence exists that it wasn’t), the notion that regional banks of that size aren’t “systemically important” no longer holds water. That’s an important takeaway for Congress.

