The demise of Silicon Valley Bank two weeks ago is still sending tremors through the banking system and financial markets. Technical reasons for SVB’s failure — poor interest rate risk management or the highly concentrated, uninsured nature of its deposits, for example — hold lessons for lawmakers, bank regulators and bankers. The non-technical tale behind its failure, though, is one of hubris and groupthink, and that is a familiar lesson we could all benefit from studying.
Five years ago, a majority of Republicans in Congress along with a minority of Democrats came together to ease regulatory requirements for small and midsize banks. What did they think would happen, asked liberal Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren? Their theory was that regional banks the size of SVB were not “systematically important” and didn’t need such rigorous stress tests. Regardless of whether the 2018 rollback of regulations was itself responsible for SVB’s failure (and evidence exists that it wasn’t), the notion that regional banks of that size aren’t “systemically important” no longer holds water. That’s an important takeaway for Congress.
The regulators who initially seized Silicon Valley Bank were from California, not the federal government. Citing Section 592 of California’s Financial Code and SVB’s pending insolvency, the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation announced on March 10 it had taken control of the bank and appointed the FDIC as receiver. California law empowers DFPI to seize a bank that is “conducting its business in an unsafe or unsound manner.” While federal regulators issued warning letters to SVB going back to 2021, the bank’s mayday signs for more than a year indicate that state regulators may have been caught napping.
Furthermore, the accounting requirements for the specific bond investments that SVB made — tens of billions of dollars in long-term treasuries — left much to be desired. The long-term treasury bonds are guaranteed to pay out a certain percent if held over the full life of the bond — 10 years, for example. If interest rates rise after a bank has invested in long-term securities and the bank is subsequently forced to sell before the bonds reach maturity, as was the case for SVB, then they will incur a loss. Nonetheless, these bonds qualify to be included in a bank’s “held to maturity,” or HTM, account, a category for which they are not required to report capital losses. SVB could book income from these investments on paper each year while obscuring the unrealized losses they represented. These accounting rules governing HTM accounts deserve a fresh look from regulators.
Lessons for bankers to draw from the SVB debacle are almost too obvious to bear highlighting. Is it a good idea for a bank with more than eight figures worth of assets under management to go for eight months without a chief risk officer? No, it is not. Will interest rates stay low forever? No, they will not.
Then there are lessons that absolutely everyone should make sure to take from this sorry tale.
Be wary of groupthink, for starters. After all, SVB’s long term prospects were fine. (It faced a short-term liquidity crunch, not a more fundamental 2008-style insolvency problem.) One thing it could not withstand was what its hyperconnected tech-heavy customers managed to deliver: the practically simultaneous withdrawal of tens of billions of dollars of deposits.
Herd mentality and lightspeed communications are pretty prominent features of Silicon Valley. They are also two things you’d need for a lightning-fast bank run. The bank’s leaders — located in that self-same valley — might have been expected to be savvy to that vulnerability, except that they were as much a part of the local culture as any VC or founder. Banker and banked in this case all belonged to the same clubby industry, one rife with righteous gurus and gatekeepers.
Not unlike their cousins, the Wall Street “masters of the universe,” tech barons and their protégés pride themselves on their superior smarts. SVB’s customer base might have been tightly concentrated in one sector, but surely they wouldn’t turn on the hand that lent them. It’s a tale as old as time.
The companies who quickly and successfully pulled the plug on their accounts had a correct read on their peers, if not on SVB’s fundamentals. Regardless of why it starts, a bank run’s self-reinforcing logicis a kind of logic, and those that caught on fast enough managed to spare themselves the anxiety of waiting to learn their fate before the government stepped in. Those who acted quickly were rewarded; ultimately the FDIC has left the banking industry collectively holding the bag.
Groupthink is vulnerable to dangerous fallacies, especially overconfidence, that can court disaster.
But tech and finance are not the only mutual-appreciation societies we have to worry about. Self-satisfied in-groups abound in America, with hubris continuing to hit high-water marks. A Hollywood boys club couldn’t foresee #MeToo. The Republican establishment of 2015 was sure Donald Trump couldn’t win. Mainstream Democrats believed Hillary Clinton couldn’t lose.
The bigger the in-group, the more potential harm it has to create. Think of the uncritical national unity that precipitated the 2003 Iraq War; America’s invasion and occupation of a nation that, it turned out, had neither weapons of mass destruction nor links to the attacks of 9/11. Today, we can hear a nearly nationwide drumbeat galvanizing Americans to a competition, if not a confrontation, with China.
SVB’s collapse is a reminder to all of us to check our assumptions when we’re in doubt, and especially when we’re not.