Bessie Carmichael Elementary School/Filipino Education Center administrators recently announced changes to the school’s Filipino language pathway program, which serves grades K-5. The decision to consolidate the 4th and 5th grade Filipino language classes in the 2023-2024 school year surprised many families and community members who value its importance - - especially for the Filipino community.

Eighth-grade student Maya Masagca at Bessie Carmichael PK-8 School/Filipino Education Center recalls her experiences learning Filipino language, history, and culture at her elementary school:

Maya Masagca was part of the Filipino language program at Bessie Carmichael/FEC from kindergarten to 5th grade. She is now in 8th grade.

Ruby N. Turalba is a middle school parent at Bessie Carmichael/FEC. Her child was part of the Filipino language program.

 

