Across the country, people young and old are wrestling with how American values, like the freedom of speech, square with evolving norms around sex, sexuality, and gender. Efforts to establish new norms or defend traditional ones are impacting Americans everywhere, from the classroom to the athletic field, to the doctor’s office and the library.
Recent campus uproars at Stanford Law School and San Francisco State University raise disturbing questions about how that process is going right here in the Bay Area.
At the invitation of conservative student groups, both Stanford and SFSU hosted prominent speakers who oppose making certain accommodations for transgender individuals. On March 9, Stanford Law School’s Federalist Society chapter hosted Federal 5th Circuit Judge and Trump appointee, Kyle Duncan. Duncan achieved notoriety three years ago for derisively refusing to refer to a transgender defendant by her chosen pronouns. Furthermore, his track record as an abortion rights opponent and other controversial decisions from the bench meant he was unlikely to receive a warm welcome from the student body’s large and vocal progressive contingent.
Meanwhile, on April 7, another national group with a local student chapter, Turning Point USA, invited former NCAA Division 1 swimmer Riley Gaines to make a public address at SF State titled, “Save Women’s Sports.” Gaines came to national attention last year following a swim meet where she tied for 5th place with another swimmer, Lia Thomas, a transgender female. Gaines took objection, arguing that allowing transgender females to compete against cisgender females in college athletics was unfair. She is on a national media tour with what she calls an effort to “protect America’s daughters.”
So how did these talks go?
To put it politely, some students on each campus took exception and sought to make the speakers unwelcome. Putting it less politely, Judge Duncan quoted one Stanford protester as shouting at him: “We hope your daughters get raped!” (He called another student disrupter an “appalling idiot.”)
Perhaps unsurprisingly, his talk was interrupted and ended prematurely; more surprising was a Stanford administrator joining the detractors in accusing Duncan of harming students in the audience. At SFSU, a menacing crowd stormed the stage following Gaines’ event, forcing her to shelter in a safe room for hours surrounded by security officers.
These tests of free speech on campus coming in such quick succession allow for a head-to-head comparison.
At SFSU, the event was allowed to be carried out to its conclusion; the Stanford event was not. But Gaines was physically accosted and threatened with violence following her speech, whereas the barbs at Judge Duncan were sharp but rhetorical. Frankly, awarding either institution any points for upholding free speech principles feels like setting the bar too low.
The performance of student protestors seeking to silence speakers at local universities is particularly striking, given the Bay Area’s historic role in the campus free speech movement.
Beginning in the 1960s, local college students, most famously in Berkeley, were at the vanguard of a nationwide movement for free speech and the rights of students to express their political views. At that time, it was university administrators who sought to prevent student groups from undertaking political activities. Today, the role of censor is being carried out by the students themselves, contrary to university policy.
From where has that change come and what to make of it?
One place to start is the fever pitch of polarization in the United States. More and more Americans believe that their political opponents represent an existential threat to themselves, their community, or the country. After many years of regrettably and inescapably referring to the nation’s primary divide as a “culture war,” its participants are primed for victory or defeat. Other outcomes, such as mutuality, healing, or growth are difficult to imagine in this environment.
The potential for overcoming that perception and making mutuality possible again is one of the reasons for insisting that, however small a minority or odious their opinion, people have the right to speak and be heard.
One comment coming out of the SFSU event revealed a glimmer of what allowing an exchange of views can produce. A peaceful protestor who attended Gaines’ talk shared her objections with the University newspaper, the Xpress, but also acknowledged they were “surprised to hear her [Gaines] referring to Lia Thomas with she/her pronouns.” (Gaines has said elsewhere that she supports Thomas’s transition and respects her as an athlete.)
The potential for people with whom we disagree to surprise us is no trivial matter.
Another consideration: the rage exhibited by the protestors who interrupted the Duncan talk and accosted Gaines calls attention to the years of oppression and repression experienced by many marginalized and once-marginalized groups, including gender nonbinary and gender nonconforming people.
But did their actions respect American free speech principles? Some of it did. The peaceful protestors who held signs, chanted outside, or organized rival events reviling the speakers and their views were free to do so.
The Stanford Law students who shouted down Judge Duncan, however, argued that their “counter speech is free speech,” insisting those tactics, too, were legitimate.
If they are right, then “free speech” would simply mean that the right to speak belongs only to the loudest, most intimidating, or most violent group in any room. Majority rules. Might makes right. In short: tyranny.
That should be considered ironic – or self-defeating – in the context of a liberation struggle historically waged on behalf of minorities who were themselves silenced and marginalized.
Shocking levels of self-righteousness are required to fail to see the contradictions. In the words of Frederick Douglass, “Liberty is meaningless where the right to utter one’s thoughts and opinions has ceased to exist.”
Perhaps the most pressing question of all, then, is whether the anti-oppression movement can succeed in throwing off the old status quo without replicating and perpetuating its tactics. These two examples from the Bay Area show that the jury is still out.