Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines speaks at a rally on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, outside of the NCAA Convention in San Antonio.

Across the country, people young and old are wrestling with how American values, like the freedom of speech, square with evolving norms around sex, sexuality, and gender. Efforts to establish new norms or defend traditional ones are impacting Americans everywhere, from the classroom to the athletic field, to the doctor’s office and the library.

Recent campus uproars at Stanford Law School and San Francisco State University raise disturbing questions about how that process is going right here in the Bay Area.

