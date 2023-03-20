Can we all agree that weapons don’t belong in San Francisco schools? Is that question too much to ask in 2023? Real talk: guns and knives are in our kids' hands way too much.
Last Wednesday, the San Francisco Unified School District tweeted that a middle school student had a gun on campus. Two days later, the same account, @SFunified, tweeted that a student was injured at a different middle school. One student stabbed another in the school library with a knife.
A gun was found last week in a high school. A middle school student stabbed a high school student on a bus. The assailant was recently arrested for attempted homicide.
Imagine you’re a student in that school library. Imagine you’re a parent who gets that dreaded phone call. Imagine you’re the staff and school administration dealing with what happened, and what could happen next.
Marina Middle School educators were threatening a sickout due to understaffing. Details are unclear but the teachers union is asking SFUSD administration to “implement a system to support teachers dealing with student issues, answer the phone and respond to emails.”
The past years have been incredibly trying on the mental health of our young students. We all get that. Carrying a weapon on your body is a premeditated act much beyond being upset at another.
Superintendent Matt Wayne just put out a statement on March 7 titled, “Prioritizing safety in schools.” He wrote, “Safety in schools is at the top of mind for many educators and parents these days – myself included.” What if the threat of potential harm is from fellow students?
Let’s not sweep these concerns of weapons under the rug. The cat is out of the bag. Students will continue to have reasons to want to fight.
Can we just let all students and families know that weapons are not allowed on campus? Let’s have clear responses if weapons are found and if weapons are used.
What about the larger question of so much tension among students?
I’m not asking to allow police back on school campuses. Times have indeed changed from the days of that decision. Yet we do have many other options.
Restorative justice techniques may be of use in certain cases. But if there are no staff available to do such work, let’s not have false expectations.
Instead let’s take advantage of the people we have. Let’s listen to our school nurses and social workers. Let’s make sure the school “Say Something Anonymous Reporting System” is a robust resource.
I recently had the good fortune to have some small training in de-escalation from staff of the Office of Civic Engagement and Immigrant Affairs’ Community Ambassadors Program. I wish I had such training as a Presidio middle school student years ago.
Here are some examples: Recognize when your buttons are being pushed. Know when to walk away. Those sorts of habits could use practice among the middle-aged, as well as teens.
Not too long ago, schools had School Resource Officers. If we’re not ready to have that conversation to bring them back, I get that. But those skills and attitudes that those individuals brought still have value: conflict mediation and violence prevention education, to name a few.
I’ve looked at some of the lawsuits SFUSD is dealing with as a result of student violence. They can be found with a little searching on the Superior Court website. Students have allegedly had to deal with bullying, taunting, harassment and violence. Many times it's allegedly a bunch of students working together.
Supervisor Myrna Melgar gets the need to act now. On more than one occasion, students attacked others at Stonestown shopping mall – inside stores, in the mall, in the parking lot. Melgar finds that such incidents happen after school gets out early on Wednesdays, or after school is out on Fridays.
From her Twitter handle, @myrnamelgar, Melgar tweets, “The voters overwhelmingly passed Proposition G, making resources available for healthy safe after-school activities and supports. We must support the kids – and keep them safe along with everyone else.”
KPIX-TV news interviewed a district parent at the Stonestown mall, who said, “I hope school principals are taking this seriously, and I hope there are consequences. And those consequences don’t have to be expelling the kids, but they have to be consequences that are meaningful.”
Superintendent Wayne’s full statement reflects his heart, his concern, his priority. Hopefully we can see more actions on safety, for the wellbeing of so many in school and otherwise affected.
Laurance Lem Lee is a second-generation Chinese American, SFUSD graduate, small-business owner and good-government advocate. You can follow him on Twitter @eyessfboe.