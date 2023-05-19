MathClass021615_004

Mission High School 9th grade math class (geometry).

 By Laura Dudnick

For the past decade, San Francisco Unified School District has been setting its students up to be left behind by delaying algebra I to 9th grade for all students.

This means students either find alternative means to prepare for science, technology, engineering, and math careers, or they graduate ill-prepared for a world that leans heavily on STEM.

Maya Keshavan is a parent to two SFUSD K-12 alumni, co-author of the Families for San Francisco report on the SFUSD math sequence and an electrical engineer.

Rex Ridgeway is an African American grandfather of a sophomore at Abraham Lincoln High School in SFUSD and a current board member of its Parent Teacher Student Association and School Site Council. He is also a retired interim chair of the Citizens' Bond Oversight Committee.

David Margulies has a Ph.D. from UCSD in material science and is a former IBM research staff member. He has numerous publications in scientific journals and has co-authored 34 U.S. patents.

 

