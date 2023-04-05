A long time ago at a back to school night far away, my story began.
The year was 2013. After my son’s algebra 1 teacher welcomed us to his room he asked how many had younger children? I raised my hand. That’s when we were told this would be the last year algebra 1 would be taught in eighth grade. My daughter is two years younger than my son and I remember thinking this can’t possibly be true. I thought all I needed to do was to go to a board meeting to explain why this was a really bad idea and it would all be fixed. The joke was on me.
Back then San Francisco did not track and everyone took algebra 1 in eighth grade. The new sequence delayed algebra 1 to ninth grade which made it nearly impossible to reach calculus in 12th grade without workarounds.
I paid $700 for an on-line accredited high school University of California (UC) approved algebra 1 class which my daughter took concurrently with Math 8 in eighth grade. We were fortunate that I’m an electrical engineer and my son had taken algebra recently so we could help her when she got stuck.
Her year (class of 2020) was the year before the district established their Math Validation Test policy (MVT). All we needed to do was provide the district with the algebra 1 transcript for her to take geometry in ninth grade. Now students must also pass a non-standardized task-based MVT or they are forced to repeat algebra 1 in ninth grade. Forcing repeats of UC approved classes was found to violate the ed code in Palo Alto. SFUSD is currently being sued in large part because of this policy.
To get a sense how long this has been going on, my son is now an electrical engineer himself and my daughter is finishing her junior year at a STEM college.
Over the years I would periodically email the Board of Education and superintendent with my worries the math sequence was creating unnecessary barriers for underserved students. Then I read version 1 of the draft California Math Framework and, to my dismay, San Francisco’s math pathway was held up as a model of success which the state should follow.
It was then I realized the district was not going to be transparent and it would take public data requests to understand what was really going on.
For years SFUSD said 40% of the final eighth-grade algebra 1 class had to repeat the class in ninth grade. The data received from the district show 100 students out of 2,359 students in that eighth-grade class failed. This is 4% not 40%.
The district later added a caveat (in speaker notes) there was a one-time drop in course repeats between the Class of 2018, last with algebra 1 in eighth grade and the Class of 2019, first delayed to ninth-grade group. In the case of the Class of 2018, they said, a student had to score proficient on the algebra 1 California Standardized Test (CST) or retake the class. The CST/STAR tests was the old testing system used prior to the Smarter Balanced Assessment testing (SBAC).
That can’t be right because in October 2013 the CSTs were discontinued to make way for SBAC field testing. The 2013-14 school year was when the Class of 2018 was in eighth grade taking algebra 1. There were no CSTs administered except for science. What exam were they taking? The district has yet to answer.
SFUSD also says there has been an increase in precalculus enrollment. This too falls apart.
SFUSD created a compression class called algebra 2 + precalculus for 11th graders to take so they can take calculus in 12th if they want. The problem? This class is missing a lot of precalculus content. UC, which analyzes state high school classes to verify they meet state standards, does not recognize this class as precalculus and categorizes it as algebra 2. Last year, prominent STEM college professors sent a letter to the SFUSD math department calling this class “antithetical to responsible preparation”
Some high schools only offer the compression class in lieu of a full year precalculus course. Students who take it but wait to take calculus in college think they are prepared but they are missing important content. They may blame themselves if they struggle instead of the district who sent them out into the world without even so much as a warning as to what topics they need to learn independently.
This is not a game. Real people’s futures are at stake. We need diverse people in STEM.
SFUSD must admit to the mistakes of the past. The most vulnerable students are being left behind. Those who want to go into science or engineering deserve access to the same classes as their privileged counterparts so they too can be future leaders in science and technology.
We can't afford to let another 10 years slip by.