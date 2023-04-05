27083838_web1_copy_211105-SFE-MATH-ClassroomResized_1

A legal challenge over SFUSD’s controversial math policy alleges it impedes students who come from less-privileged homes.

 Examiner file

A long time ago at a back to school night far away, my story began.

The year was 2013. After my son’s algebra 1 teacher welcomed us to his room he asked how many had younger children? I raised my hand. That’s when we were told this would be the last year algebra 1 would be taught in eighth grade. My daughter is two years younger than my son and I remember thinking this can’t possibly be true. I thought all I needed to do was to go to a board meeting to explain why this was a really bad idea and it would all be fixed. The joke was on me.

Ex // Top Stories

Maya Keshavan is a parent to two SFUSD K-12 alumni, co-author of the Families for San Francisco report on the SFUSD math sequence and an electrical engineer.