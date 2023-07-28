By Gary Kamiya
Examiner columnist
From the Barbary Coast’s earliest days, reformers wanted to eliminate the notorious vice district. As the previous two Portals recounted, the area around Pacific and Kearny streets was as depraved as any neighborhood in the world, a seamy hotbed of prostitution, swindling, booze, dope, hustling, and murder.
But proponents of keeping San Francisco a “wide open town” held sway, and all attempts to shut it down failed.
Then on April 18, 1906, the earthquake and fire that devastated San Francisco wiped out the Barbary Coast.
As Herbert Asbury writes in “The Barbary Coast: An Informal History of the San Francisco Underworld,” “On the morning of April 20, 1906, the opium dives and slave dens, the cow-yards and parlor houses, the cribs and deadfalls, the dance-halls and bar-rooms, the melodeons and concert saloons—all the abode and paraphernalia of vice, from the waterfront to Grant Avenue and from Morton Street to Telegraph Hill, lay a mass of smoking ruins.”
But any hopes that the destruction of the Barbary Coast would spell an end to it were soon dashed.
The owners of the highly profitable vice businesses created an even bigger and more lucrative sin district. But the new Coast was much tamer.
Although links with the old neighborhood remained in the form of houses of prostitution, sleazy dance halls like the Seattle, which featured 15 or 20 “pretty waiter girls” who wore no underwear, and bottom-of-the-barrel dives called “wine dumps,” the new Barbary Coast was less depraved, and more neon-lit and tourist-friendly.
The Coast’s vice moguls rolled out the red carpet for middle-class gawkers. Asbury notes, “Virtually every dance hall on the new Barbary Coast provided, as a special and very remunerative feature, a ‘slummers’ balcony,’ which was filled each night with palpitant, wide-eyed spectators.”
A tour of the world-famous Barbary Coast became de rigueur for celebrity visitors. Actress Sarah Bernhardt always came there on her tours and declared that she found it more fascinatingly sinful than Montmartre. When John Masefield, Poet Laureate of England, got off the ferry at the foot of Market Street, the first thing he said was, “Take me to see the Barbary Coast.”
The engine that drove the new Barbary Coast was dancing. According to Asbury, customers flocked to pay 10 to 25 cents to dance with a girl for a two-minute song.
Dance steps that became famous nationwide, including the Turkey Trot, the Texas Tommy, the Bunny Hug and the Chicken Glide, originated in Barbary Coast dance halls.
Clubs like the Thalia, the Hippodrome, Purcell’s, the Jupiter, Spider Kelly’s, the Bella Union, the House of all Nations and the Dew Drop Inn featured countless musicians who played some of the hottest music on the planet—and worked harder than just about any musician before or since.
In Tom Stoddard’s “Jazz on the Barbary Coast,” the African-American pianist Sid le Protti said, “When business was good, we used to play between 26 and 30 dances an hour. It was nothin’ for a piano player to have tape on his fingers and wear out a good piano in a year.”
Nor were the musicians’ hours for the faint of heart. “Out’a the 20 years I played the Barbary Coast, 14 of it was all night,” le Protti recalled.
Le Protti’s band, the So Different Jazz Band, played at one of the most famous Black clubs in the country, Purcell’s, in a still-standing building at 520 Pacific. Started by two Black ex-Pullman porters, Lew Purcell and Sam King, Purcell’s was a so-called “black and tan” club, which employed Black female dancers and catered to white customers.
The Texas Tommy and the Turkey Trot were both said to have originated at Purcell’s. When the famous Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova visited Purcell’s, she tried the Turkey Trot on the dance floor, fell in love with it and told the Examiner, “I will take it to Russia, and I will introduce it throughout Europe…It is the only American dance I have seen that is original.”
But the Coast’s renaissance was not fated to last long. The 1911 election of “Sunny Jim” Rolph as mayor presaged the end of the city’s “wide open town” ethos, and a virulent anti-Coast print campaign carried out two years later by William Randolph Hearst’s Examiner put additional pressure on officials to crack down.
In September 1913, the Police Commission passed a resolution forbidding dancing and making it illegal for women to work for or enter any saloon in the quarter.
The 1914 Red-light Abatement Act, which empowered officials to seize property used for prostitution, and a 1917 anti-prostitution crusade resulted in police raids and an actual blockade of the quarter in February 1917, in which 83 brothels were closed and 1,073 prostitutes evicted from their quarters.
The blockade effectively finished the Barbary Coast. It had one last gasp in 1921, when a few clubs reopened, selling near beer and featuring a few dancing girls, but the police immediately closed the joints.
Le Protti recalled the exact moment the Barbary Coast died. “In March 1921, Corporal Alperts…walked in and stopped the music at one o’clock. I was playin’ ‘Four O’Clock,’ one of my own tunes.”
As the police escorted le Protti and his bandmates to the nearby Hall of Justice, the pianist told his clarinet player, “That’s the last note you’ll play in that place.” Le Protti was right. The most legendary vice district in U.S. history had had its last call.