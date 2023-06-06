From dropping fake blood on fur coats to lying in a “human-sized meat tray,” vegans love a good stunt.
The latest pro-plant performance to hit San Francisco is Mr. Charlie’s on Sutter Street in Union Square. The plant-based fast food joint has set itself up right across the street from McDonald’s, whose branding it explicitly satirizes.
“Save the world, eat plants” is how the Los Angeles-based company sells itself. The burger joint offers “frowny meals,” which include a not-a-cheeseburger, not-chicken nuggets, fries and a drink. It’ll set you back between $15 and $17, depending on how you configure it.
Mr. Charlie’s prices may be high for fast food, but the fledgling company’s marketing is pitch perfect: It jabs at McDonald’s, which nearly everybody eats but the health-conscious hate to admit they enjoy.
Mr. Charlies claims to be for a good cause, touting its support for the LA-based nonprofit Dream Center, which helps people transition out of homelessness, addiction or incarceration. Such charity is increasingly requisite for any brand endorsed by millennials.
In the requisite wishy-washy language on its splashy website, Mr. Charlie’s pronounces a mission to “connect mindfulness to everyday living,” though it’s unclear how mindfulness can occur while deciding between dipping sauces in a fast food restaurant.
And, best of all, it’s highly Instagrammable, soaked in bright colors as if Mr. Charlie himself turned the Warhol dial to 11.
I hope I’m wrong, but I expect Mr. Charlies will fail at encouraging people to transition to a plant-based diet or have anything more than a brief flirtation with one.
Let’s take for granted, for a moment, that veganism is the objectively superior moral choice for both an individual and the planet. (Seriously, it is.)
Restaurants like Mr. Charlie’s — and meat replacements like Beyond and Impossible more broadly — beg customers to compare and contrast. Why order a Big Mac, it asks, when you could cross the street and enjoy an equally delicious Impossible patty from Mr. Charlie’s?
Well, because McDonald’s is better.
Either because it’s more familiar or because it’s objectively tastier, many of the nonvegans I hear from find meat replacements unable to compete with the original. When I introduced my girlfriend’s teenage brothers to Beyond Meat, they instantly compared it to dog food. (Many of the company’s stockholders probably wish they had invested in dog food, instead).
The hope is that the two are comparable enough that consumers will increasingly choose an Impossible patty over the meat it’s meant to replicate. But the reality is many try an Impossible patty — for the same price or more as its beef counterpart — and don’t find it any better. Hell, neither do I.
The only incentive left is a moral one.
But that’s exhausting! As consumers, we’re all tired of being confronted every day with making the right choice in what feels like a losing battle. I’m definitely plant-based and proud, but I’m not about to shame anyone who eats a hamburger on the way home from their long shift as a paramedic.
Mr. Charlie’s is framing its businesses all around what you’re not choosing — McDonald’s and its craven love of Earth-destroying beef — as much as what you are choosing — something kinda like McDonald’s but not as, er, bad. (For the record, I had the fries and a Big Chuck. They were fine).
First, it is juvenile to define yourself by what you are not.
Second, the way to court new vegans isn’t to invite people to try a just-as-pricey-but-definitely-worse version of the thing they love. It’s to offer them something that is incidentally vegan and delicious on its own accord.
In other words, it’s to introduce them to falafel.
But falafel, which is naturally vegan, isn’t backed by Silicon Valley investors looking to disrupt a market, aiming for internet fame and reinventing the burger. It’s been around for 1,000 years and is fried up daily by that dude in your neighborhood restaurant.
So please, skip Mr. Charlie’s and McDonald’s. There’s no need for either in a world full of falafel.