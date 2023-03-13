Why is the moderate political coalition in San Francisco suddenly organizing against more effective city government? The answer shows just how toxic our politics has become.
In the last week, you might have received an email or seen press reports about Supervisor Connie Chan “holding up” $27 million in funds for police overtime. As chair of the Budget Committee, this is within her power to review and consider a supplemental budget request from the mayor.
Her choice to exercise that right brought howls of outrage from the broad ecosystem of political organizations, blogs and online press outlets supporting the mayor and the moderate coalition.
In the past, the moderates in San Francisco embraced oversight and accountability — and in the past there was a general consensus that political gamesmanship needed to end where public safety began.
But as demonstrated by this most recent political battle, those old rules are changing.
A quick review of data from the U.S. Department of Justice shows a long term and dramatic drop in recorded arrests per San Francisco officer (the efficiency, if you will, of each sworn officer) and highlights the need for thoughtful oversight and stronger leadership.
In 2003, the last year Willie Brown was mayor, the San Francisco Police Department averaged 17.4 arrests per officer, according to data from the Justice Department.
In 2021, under Mayor London Breed, the average had fallen to 4.5 arrests per officer.
According to the Center on Juvenile and Criminal Justice, in the last 10 years, the number of sworn officers per resident has increased 12 percent, while police arrests per reported offense are down 60 percent and crimes solved down 33 percent. San Francisco continues to pay more for policing per resident than most other cities in California. In 2020, we paid $704 per resident for safety, while San Jose paid $407 and San Diego spent $482.
Despite these trends, most objective observers believe San Francisco continues to employ some of the very best officers in the nation. (I am not objective in this area, having worked for the police union many years ago. The officers I still know are many of the finest people I do know).
So, what’s gone wrong?
There are many answers, including many officers who feel unsupported by politicians and the public. Political battles between the former district attorney and the mayor left many rank-and-file officers feeling there was no point in risking injury, or worse, to make arrests when those arrests would not lead to convictions. The department has, according to some, become “top heavy” with a growth in command staff and a lack of focus on the trained sergeants who lead, oversee and motivate the officer on the street. Some point to dysfunction in the Sheriff’s Office. Others point to changes in state laws that many officers see as creating a revolving door with those arrested for theft, in particular, facing diminished consequences.
And above all — there is the vital issue of leadership. The Police Department is a quasi-military-style organization, in the sense that the officers on the street are closely attuned to the signals they receive from their commanders, including the “commander in chief” of the department — the mayor.
These are the reasons.
They shouldn’t be excuses.
When the arrest rate per officer has cratered — we do need to ask why and solve for that why. Taking a brief pause to ask for this oversight, as Supervisor Chan has done, is not a problem — it is a small step towards a solution.
But in a break from their usual role of questioning government inefficiency, the moderate forces have pounced.
As is frequently the case with the moderate faction — their political strategies are sound. Voters are rightly frustrated with the growing sense of chaos on our streets. The moderates are running the table politically on the issue of safety — although the progressive dysfunction that saw them embrace empty slogans like “Defund the Police” made the moderates’ job much easier.
But, once again, it is terrible policy.
In years past, politics in San Francisco was a wonderful sport — but when someone could be actually hurt or killed, the politics slowed and the hard work of finding solutions began.
There are certainly real differences between the political factions on public safety. Most moderates support more arrests and greater consequences, and the progressives tend to support shorter sentences and a greater focus on early intervention. Both sides have good points — but those points can be debated in a way that focuses on policy outcomes, not political gains.
Years ago, when I worked for the police union, the progressive DA at the time indicted nearly the entire police command staff (Fajitagate — you can look it up). I had previously worked for Mayor Brown and was working for Gavin Newsom at the time.
We all got on a call quickly — and the immediate conclusion was the vacuum of leadership would demotivate the rank and file (and they could stop doing their jobs, like making appropriate arrests).
Mayor Brown understood this at once, and along with the union leader, visited every lineup at every station with a simple message — “do your job, follow your training and we have your back.”
The department leadership had been essentially decapitated. But the officers, encouraged by their commander in chief and trusted union leader, did their jobs.
It was leadership beyond politics.
We should try it again. Because it works.