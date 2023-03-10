I remember the dot-com bust. This is no dot-com bust.
You’ve probably read the headlines about “huge” and “brutal” layoffs at San Francisco tech companies. Well, I’m here to disappoint you: Unemployment is rock-bottom low, according to the latest official numbers — lower than it was during the peak of the 1990s internet boom and as low as it got in 2019 when tech was surging right before the pandemic.
In fact, 2022, which was supposedly when the economy began teetering and the biggest tech companies began cutting, was an even stronger rebound from the pandemic than we knew. On Friday, the Employment Development Department released revised data that showed California added 107,800 more jobs in December than it had previously estimated.
So why the panic? Well, math is hard. It’s a lot easier to tweet a photo of a momentarily empty sidewalk in San Francisco, link to a story about Salesforce layoffs and conclude that San Francisco is a jobless hellscape than to actually grapple with the strange truth: The local economy, while troubled in some ways, is surprisingly strong.
First, let’s tackle those headlines. True, nearly 100,000 workers have lost jobs at tech companies based in or with offices located in the Bay Area, going by company announcements and other sources of data. But barely 10% — some 10,000 — of those jobs were even in California. Since last July, fewer than 7,500 jobs were cut across all industries in San Francisco.
Salesforce is a good example. It announced cuts of 8,000 in January, or 10% of staff. But only 752 of those were in San Francisco, out of a local workforce of nearly 12,000, or about 6%. Marc Benioff’s ax swung more lightly at headquarters than elsewhere.
The program, once a health care innovation, appears to be entering a death spiral
“All the layoff numbers that are getting reported are global numbers,” Ted Egan, The City’s chief economist, told me. He also pointed out that “there can be a delay between (when) layoffs are announced and when the resulting separations actually become effective.” That’s true for Salesforce: Those laid-off employees are technically on the payroll until March 24, after which they can start collecting unemployment.
An unbuilt subway line, kind of like a tech startup, is a pulsing vessel of dreams. But the constructed reality is often disappointing
“This is not a crisis,” said Steven Levy, director of the Center for the Continuing Study for the California Economy. “The dot-com bust was close to 300,000 jobs lost, and the foreclosure crisis was 250,000. They were much bigger.” He called the move by tech companies to trim their ranks a “rebalancing” after years of rapid growth.
The layoffs are jarring to hear about, and disruptive to those affected, of course. But some of the same companies laying people off are hiring, albeit in newer, high-demand fields like AI and cybersecurity. Startups are springing up: While VC fundraising has slowed dramatically, investors have tons of money they raised in the past few years that they’re under increasing pressure to deploy.
Some of the companies announcing layoffs are also trimming their real estate portfolios. Meta is trying to sublease its high-rise offices at 181 Fremont. But some kind of pullback was going to happen anyway, as tech companies rationalize their office space with far fewer workers coming in five days a week.
“These are large, profitable companies with millions of customers, and that’s the big difference with the dot-com bust,” said Levy. He speculated that once some companies started cutting, it made it OK for others to pursue layoffs without worrying that it might be seen as “a sign of decay.” Wall Street, as usual, applauded the layoffs. Perversely, that might be good for the Bay Area economy, since so many employees are compensated with shares.
Even with these layoffs, tech generally is still growing, said Andrew Murtagh, a senior regional director for the Bay Area with Robert Half, a recruiting and staffing firm.
“Unemployment in the U.S. remains low in technology, and in San Francisco it’s even lower,” Murtagh told me. “In some occupations it’s below 1%.” More tech managers plan to hire this year than did last year, his agency found in a survey.
The City expects hotel tax revenues to come in $71 million above budgeted forecast
I’m not saying all’s rosy. The dramatic run on Silicon Valley Bank, where so many startups keep their funds for payroll, was disturbing, and led to the FDIC placing the vital tech institution in receivership Friday, with consequences that will ripple through the innovation economy. Its failure probably reflects poor portfolio management rather than a systemic problem. Still, its troubles helped pull down the entire banking sector this week, wiping out billions of dollars in market value.
We still need to grapple with The City’s downtown. Layoffs and office closures don’t help the small businesses that catered to commuters — unless they mean that workers join smaller companies finding cheaper rent and start commuting in. Big Tech’s “rebalancing” might be small tech’s moment to shine. Or, suggested Egon Terplan, a senior fellow at UC Berkeley, we might need to reconsider our office-dominated zoning for downtown and encourage other uses — hospitals, colleges, entertainment — that could bring people into The City’s core.
We need new thinking about The City’s economy. But we also need real numbers. Sometimes it helps to do the math.
Owen Thomas is a journalist and a longtime resident of San Francisco, who has thought about tech’s relationship with The City since the first internet boom brought him to town. His columns appear weekly in The Examiner. @owenthomas
Owen Thomas is a journalist and a longtime resident of San Francisco who has thought about tech’s relationship with The City since the first internet boom brought him to town. His columns appear weekly in The Examiner.