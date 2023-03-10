SFE-Salesforce

Salesforce announced cuts of 8,000 in January, or 10% of staff. But only 752 of those were in San Francisco, out of a local workforce of nearly 12,000.

 By Joshua Sabatini

I remember the dot-com bust. This is no dot-com bust.

You’ve probably read the headlines about “huge” and “brutal” layoffs at San Francisco tech companies. Well, I’m here to disappoint you: Unemployment is rock-bottom low, according to the latest official numbers — lower than it was during the peak of the 1990s internet boom and as low as it got in 2019 when tech was surging right before the pandemic.

Owen Thomas is a journalist and a longtime resident of San Francisco who has thought about tech’s relationship with The City since the first internet boom brought him to town. His columns appear weekly in The Examiner. 

