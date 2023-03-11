sfusd protest feb 2023

Members of the teachers union United Educators of San Francisco protest short staffing and other disputes with SFUSD in February.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

When you walk into a school, you can get a good sense immediately if things are working well. Put another way — are San Francisco public schools and their programs the ones that our kids need and deserve?

What do classrooms look like? Are they overcrowded? Are there enough teachers for every subject and grade? Are there enough paraeducators to help vulnerable students? Do general education teachers have the help and resources they need? Are there enough certified special education teachers? What’s the physical infrastructure like? Are there leaky roofs, is there lead in the water, are the playgrounds decent? Are there enough STEM classes and teachers in a city so close to Silicon Valley?

Cassondra Curiel is the president of the United Educators of San Francisco.

