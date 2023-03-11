When you walk into a school, you can get a good sense immediately if things are working well. Put another way — are San Francisco public schools and their programs the ones that our kids need and deserve?
What do classrooms look like? Are they overcrowded? Are there enough teachers for every subject and grade? Are there enough paraeducators to help vulnerable students? Do general education teachers have the help and resources they need? Are there enough certified special education teachers? What’s the physical infrastructure like? Are there leaky roofs, is there lead in the water, are the playgrounds decent? Are there enough STEM classes and teachers in a city so close to Silicon Valley?
The answers to these questions are depressing, but nothing that we can’t solve. San Francisco educators are united in a fight to ensure that our kids get what they need to succeed. And from what we’ve learned, if it isn’t agreed to in writing, in a contract, it won’t happen.
The San Francisco public school community is facing unacceptable and frankly deplorable problems that affect students, educators and other school staff and families in nearly every school.
San Francisco public schools lose around 600 educators each year and over 200 paraeducator positions are currently vacant, leaving our schools understaffed. Schools are so understaffed that some paraeducators are showing up to work and being handed a classroom to teach. To teach!
The average turnover for special education teachers is three years. Filling in are too many special educators who are not fully credentialed, so they don’t have the necessary training to help vulnerable children.
World languages and yearbook are being cut from high schools because there’s a shortage of staff. Nurses and social workers have no guaranteed space, so they meet students in the yard or shared spaces. School psychologists have caseloads that are double the recommended levels.
These are the struggles in one of the wealthiest, greatest cities in America. We can and should do better. There is outrage about this situation in the community, and we are intent on making sure that the upcoming contract negotiations will be laser-focused on reversing these problems. We need long-term investment in our schools and our kids’ education:
Better pay: All teachers and paraeducators need a raise. They should be able to live in the communities where they teach and shouldn’t have to take on a second or third job to make ends meet. Decent, competitive, livable wages are the key incentive to retaining and recruiting talented educators. (Just as it is for lawyers, engineers, physicians, and other professionals in this eighth most expensive city in the world.)
The starting salary for a paraeducator in San Francisco is a pitiful $18.70 per hour. These are trained professionals who are only making $14,500 annually. The U.S. Federal Poverty Guidelines are $14,580 for an individual and $30,000 for a family of four in 2023. And we know things are much worse for families in San Francisco. The Department of Housing and Urban Development defined “Low Income Limits” in San Francisco as $82,200 for an individual and $117,400 for a family of four in 2018 when determining eligibility for housing assistance. Is this how we value paraeducators who often work with our most vulnerable students, whether they are general education students, English language learners or those with autism, dyslexia, behavioral issues or other special needs that require additional support?
We need more and better-paid special educators. Their caseloads need to be reduced, they need more time for professional development, they need more administrative help and they need time to collaborate with general education teachers.
More teachers to teach more than just the basics: The best way to get to Silicon Valley is through classes in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). The district needs to hire STEM teachers, which will take paying a wage that will entice them to enter public education instead of heading to a high-paying start-up tech or engineering firm. Kids also should have access to career-and-technical education programs, world language programs and other non-basics courses that enrich all students.
Community schools: Our most vulnerable students need community schools with wraparound services and programs. Kids will thrive when in-school health clinics, food pantries, extra tutoring, before- and after-school enrichment programs, and mentoring programs exist.
As the United Educators of San Francisco begins contract talks this week with San Francisco Unified School District, these are the most critical issues that need to be discussed. Kids, families, and communities need well-staffed, well-resourced neighborhood public schools. We are fighting for the schools our kids need and deserve.
Cassondra Curiel is the president of the United Educators of San Francisco.
