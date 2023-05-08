A San Francisco Unified School District Parent Advisory Council may be approved by the San Francisco Board of Education at this Tuesday’s board meeting. The problem is that this group of parents was selected in a manner that broke state law.

District legal counsel has determined that the process violated the state education code and board policy on racial discrimination and did not follow the state Brown Act.

Laurance Lem Lee is a second-generation Chinese American, SFUSD graduate, small business owner and good government advocate. You can follow him on Twitter @eyessfboe.