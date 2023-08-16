waymo (copy)

The California Public Utilities Commission on August 10 approved Cruise and Waymo for 24-hour commercial robotaxi service across virtually all of San Francisco.

 Molly Hetherwick | The Examiner

Robotaxis have been officially unleashed upon San Francisco.

This could be a pivotal moment in the history of urban transportation. The decisions San Francisco and California officials make now could help determine whether robotaxis compliment existing transportation services and benefit cities; or whether they “ream out cities anew” in a second auto age, as urban planner Jeff Speck warns in his book, "Walkable City."

Ex // Top Stories

Benjamin Schneider is a freelance journalist focused on urban planning and public policy. 