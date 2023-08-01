Homeless tent encampment on Cedar Street near Larkin Street

More than 8,000 people are homeless in San Francisco and a nonprofit is looking to get many of them off the streets. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

I've loved this city for 30 years and I believe in its heart and what's possible when we come together.  

Having worked in the highest levels of local government, including deputy chief of staff to former Mayor Gavin Newsom, and led numerous citywide campaigns, I am familiar with the rough and tumble realities of San Francisco politics. We scheme, point fingers, attack and embarrass our opponents for short-term wins and press hits. 

