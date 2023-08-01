I've loved this city for 30 years and I believe in its heart and what's possible when we come together.
Having worked in the highest levels of local government, including deputy chief of staff to former Mayor Gavin Newsom, and led numerous citywide campaigns, I am familiar with the rough and tumble realities of San Francisco politics. We scheme, point fingers, attack and embarrass our opponents for short-term wins and press hits.
Our challenges are simply too severe to continue to engage in this kind of juvenile and irresponsible behavior. Particularly when it comes to the highly-complex crisis we are facing with homelessness.
For 50 years, we have tried a multitude of strategies, yet homelessness remains steady, with approximately 8,000 people living on our streets in San Francisco.
Homelessness is solvable, yet there is no simple solution to the complex crisis.
About a year ago, I began doing my own research and found that the city and county of San Francisco owns 1,700 parcels, and the religious community in San Francisco owns 801. San Francisco has a $14 billion budget, parcels available to deploy innovative and cost-effective models like temporary, modular housing, and a bevy of supportive services.
What we lack is will.
Let’s do something about it. I have come to the realization that the government and the nonprofit community, to put it bluntly, cannot solve homelessness alone. The only way to move the needle with innovative solutions that will bring about tangible results is to organize the citizenry and demand change.
Over the past few years, the concept of temporary, modular supportive housing has been tested throughout California, Austin, Idaho, and beyond.
Here in San Francisco, we prioritize, understandably, the building of permanent supportive housing. Unfortunately, it costs $750,000 per unit and takes three to five years to build. We do not have the time or resources to build our way out of this crisis with permanent supportive housing.
Modular is literally pennies on the dollar at $50,000 per unit—plus once constructed they can be redeployed to different sites with relative ease.
Supervisor Rafael Mandelman passed legislation last year mandating The City do a report regarding The City's temporary shelter needs, and it concluded that we need 2,000 such slots. All Home, a reputable regional nonprofit, conducted a similar survey with the same results.
It is time we think anew and be bold with new strategies already proving to be effective.
I created my own foundation on my own dime and time with the aim of engaging in 500 community conversations citywide to inspire San Franciscans to support this tangible solution.
After engaging in 50 conversations throughout The City, I have come to personally recognize the deep emotions we all feel about homelessness—anger, frustration, disappointment, and hopelessness. What has become clear is that the goals and approach of this effort need to be communicated more explicitly.
Today, we are relaunching My Own Lock and Key as 2,000 Open Doors (2000opendoors.org).
This new name better reflects our goal of creating 2,000 modular housing units and how providing shelter is the first step toward providing services that can lead to more permanent solutions.
Let me be clear, this is not a silver bullet, and there are no political claims that we will solve or "cut the number in half" by a certain date.
We need more of everything.
We need permanent housing, temporary housing, modular housing, navigation centers, conservatorship, Homeward Bound—where we connect individuals to family members who have been disconnected from loved ones, rehabilitated SROs, and congregate shelters.
Yet, the only way we will truly address both homelessness and street conditions (which overlap) is by increasing capacity and being able to offer anyone on the street a safe and secure alternative.
We don't have all the answers, but I know at my core that we can do better by people. It is my belief that by coming together to show empathy and to support people with diverse housing solutions like temporary, modular housing, we can turn the tide on homelessness as we know it.
Today, I am asking San Franciscans to join us and help identify potential parcels in all of San Francisco’s neighborhoods to house 2,000 people in temporary, modular housing.
Please go to2000opendoors.org, suggest a potential location, sign up to host a conversation, and add your name to get involved. We have no more time to lose.