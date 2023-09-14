Brace yourself: 2024 is going to be a bumpy ride.
As I’ve dug into the future of The City, its tech sector, and the fate of downtown in this column, the year 2025 keeps coming up. That’s when it seems like things are going to turn around.
Until then, the core of San Francisco is facing a world of hurt.
Some 1,300 office leases are set to expire next year, adding to a glut of empty space. Even the fast-growing AI sector won’t be able to sop up all that square footage. The vacancy rate, already at a 30-year high, will only increase. Building values could drop by 40%, according to Capital Economics.
Home prices, too, are growing more slowly in San Francisco than most major metro areas, though that might be a blessing, considering The City’s extreme unaffordability. Still, with The City counting on property taxes to fund a large part of its budget, that’s another dismal economic indicator.
Tourism is still depressed, and San Francisco Travel recently stretched out the timeline for a recovery in its latest forecast, saying it would take a few more years for the industry to reach pre-pandemic levels.
A big part of the problem is business travel. City officials are now openly acknowledging that 2024 will be a challenging year for the convention business, after dismissing the losses of Meta and Red Hat events. SF Travel is now offering 25% discounts on bookings for new events.
Existing events aren’t a sure thing, either. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff suggested Dreamforce 2024 wasn’t a lock for San Francisco if The City’s unhoused and addicted population intruded on his company’s annual software festival, which drew 40,000 people this week.
Ex // Top Stories
Is lobbying good? The City’s foremost self-driving car companies have vastly different approaches
Here's what we know about the "ambitious" dining experience coming to Mid-market
San Francisco's plan calls for 82,000 new units of housing by 2031. The City has only permitted 182 new units for construction this year
Another 10,000 will attend TechCrunch Disrupt next week. The startup launchpad, made famous in HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” also hasn’t confirmed it will return to Moscone Center next year. Convention spending is about a third of what it was in 2019.
With downtown and tourist zones struggling, the neighborhoods have been a bright spot. Every San Franciscan who’s working from home is likely spending more in nearby cafes and restaurants. But those businesses, too, face challenges — among them The City’s still-daunting bureaucracy. Don’t expect 2024 to be a turnaround year for that fight.
Mayor London Breed and some members of the Board of Supervisors have backed legislation that would make more than 100 changes to the Planning Code to help businesses open. It is, naturally, stuck in committee. No progress has been made on it since July, according to The City’s legislation tracker.
There’s also an effort to reform business taxes, which might reach the ballot in November 2024 — another initiative that might bear fruit in 2025 at the earliest.
Maddeningly, we don’t even know if the changes we’ve already made — mostly incremental and around the edges — are working. Permitting reforms and other measures meant to assist small businesses struggling in the wake of the pandemic have either made too little progress or can’t show results because agencies aren’t collecting enough data, according to a June report from a civil grand jury.
San Francisco’s history is one of boom and bust, and there’s plenty of reasons to question the doom loop narrative that’s grown popular with East Coast media types. But we need to be clear-eyed about the bumpy road to recovery ahead.
The sinkhole that recently opened up at Fillmore and Green, likely the result of neglected, aging infrastructure, strikes me as a metaphor: We’re going to be paying for past mistakes for a while, and the fixes aren’t going to be as fast as we’d like. 2024 will be rough.
But for those who stick it through and stay alive until 2025, there’s a glimmer of light ahead.