Summer is rounding the corner, and even if that means highs around 60 degrees, the outside calls, especially if you’ve been working from home for months as I have. (The biggest problem with working from home? It’s that you’re living from home, too.)
The other day, I was on Tank Hill with a couple of friends. I took a photo of the glimmering urban vista and texted it to others who had missed our hike: “Welcome to the dystopian hellscape!”
I thought I was being original in my winking jape at The City’s perennial critics, but around the same time and not that far away, @jesteinsf was making the same joke.
Dave Chappelle showed up for a surprise set in San Francisco last month. He bragged about how much money he’d made in The City and then slammed it: “What the f--- happened to this place?” @PleonTusk had a ready answer in a photo of people happily splayed across the greensward of Dolores Park.
“San Francisco is a dystopian hellscape. No one goes outside anymore,” the account wrote.
It’s easy — perhaps too easy — to forget about The City’s problems when you’re hiking on a trail on Mount Sutro or catching rays in the Mission. But the truth is that San Francisco’s a pretty great place to live, most days, in most parts of the city.
Maybe San Diego’s mellower and warmer, maybe Los Angeles has better nightlife, maybe West Hollywood or Palm Springs are — gasp! — a little gayer.
But I think this town may have a lock on the market for wry self-mockery. You want to call us a dystopian hellscape? Sure, we’re a dystopian hellscape. Look at how we’re suffering in the line for a croissant at Arsicault! Don’t go on the Unspeakable Vice tour, you’ll learn far too much. Those xiaolongbao at YH-Beijing are surely too delicious, who can stand it? And the tea dance at Oasis? Entirely too much fun.
Whatever you do, don’t tell Chappelle!
The physical beauty and cultural richness of San Francisco are practically cliché. But I feel like it’s important to talk about them in the same breath and with the same vigor that we address The City’s problems such as homelessness, the drug epidemic, the lack of housing and disappointing public servants.
The million-dollar views from The City’s hillside open spaces are free. And what they offer is perspective: This is a place worth fighting for — and fighting about. We don’t have to come to some complete concurrence about San Francisco’s future to agree that it has one.
The most important thing about San Francisco is its sense of welcome — even to drive-by critics such as Chappelle and Elon Musk, who have formed outsized opinions about a place they haven’t spent much time in, or contributed much to.
San Francisco is less of a dystopia and more of a diss-topia, an easy place to insult. We’re not a large city in square miles. Our flaws are obvious and bunched up together. But maybe that’s a source of strength: We don’t hide our problems away here.
So yes, call us a hellscape. We can take it. We know who we are. And to all those critics beyond the Bay Bridge and the Golden Gate: If you spent a little time here, you might find out who you are, too.