yhelfman

The view from atop Tank Hill puts San Francisco’s glimmering urban vista on display.

 yhelfman/istock

Summer is rounding the corner, and even if that means highs around 60 degrees, the outside calls, especially if you’ve been working from home for months as I have. (The biggest problem with working from home? It’s that you’re living from home, too.)

The other day, I was on Tank Hill with a couple of friends. I took a photo of the glimmering urban vista and texted it to others who had missed our hike: “Welcome to the dystopian hellscape!”

Ex // Top Stories

Owen Thomas is a journalist and a longtime resident of San Francisco

who has thought about tech’s relationship with The City since the first internet boom brought him to town. His columns appear weekly in The Examiner.

Tags

Owen Thomas is a journalist and a longtime resident of San Francisco who has thought about tech’s relationship with The City since the first internet boom brought him to town. His columns appear weekly in The Examiner. 