Nearly two dozen world leaders, President Joe Biden and some 30,000 delegates are coming to San Francisco in a few months for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. Local leaders want it to be a showcase for The City's recovery.
But with open-air drug markets still operating brazenly just blocks away from the event site and the problems of homelessness and addiction seemingly as intractable as ever, one has to wonder: Will The City be ready?
In mid-November, The City will host the APEC Leaders' Meeting, a weeklong summit of heads of state representing countries stretching from Thailand to New Zealand and Canada to Chile.
This is a big deal for a city that still needs about a billion dollars in annual tourism spending and millions more yearly visitors to catch up with pre-pandemic levels. APEC could be an economic shot in the arm for The City, but there is much work to be done.
Ken Bukowski, The City's director of convention facilities, says that progress is being made. Still, he's worrying about everything from whether BART will finish construction on the canopy at the Market Street entrance to Powell Street station, to what to do about the drab white windows on the shuttered Old Navy store downtown.
In terms of readiness, he said that on a scale of 1 to 10, he's at a 4 right now, but he promises he'll be at a 10 when APEC opens at the Moscone Center on Nov. 12.
Bukowski told me he has already been in a number of planning meetings, but he expects them to ramp up in the coming weeks. The Secret Service has yet to establish the size and shape of the security perimeter for the event, for example, but with a related APEC meeting in Seattle about to wrap up Tuesday, officials from D.C. to Beijing will soon be focusing more attention on San Francisco.
The logistics are intense, and the stakes are high: It's the largest number of heads of state ever to come to San Francisco, which is quite something considering this is the place where the United Nations was created.
One thing that's urgent on the local level is fundraising by the host committee, which is planning a week of splashy events for APEC. So far, it's raised $7.35 million, including $1 million apiece from local firms Salesforce, Sutter Health and Visa. That's impressive, considering the last APEC held in a U.S. city, the 2011 Honolulu event, only saw $4 million raised by its committee. But still, the sum is far short of the $20 million goal the committee set.
It's a pity San Francisco only has 37 billionaires these days, down from 75 in 2019. Maybe newfound San Francisco fanboy Elon Musk can help?
Ex // Top Stories
Public health experts don’t expect illness to spike with school in session
The girl and her parents were struck by an SUV as they were walking in an intersection
The supervisor moderates love to hate is running for a second term
City officials are also trying to get the word out to neighborhood merchants about the opportunity, encouraging them to organize special events. Already, this fall's Restaurant Week has been extended to run through Nov. 16 to cater to APEC attendees.
Merchants in Chinatown and Japantown are especially excited, SF Chamber of Commerce CEO Rodney Fong told me.
Those communities were hit particularly hard by the pandemic. Tourism from Asia still hasn't recovered nearly as much as travel from Europe and Latin America, Hotel Council president Alex Bastian told me. That's why the nature of APEC, with large delegations expected from China and Japan, is particularly promising for a city that's long thrived on trade and travel across the Pacific.
There are other promising developments on that front. The U.S. and China just agreed to double the number of flights allowed between the countries. Before the pandemic, SFO was a major hub for U.S.-Asia trips — and it could be again, if airlines add back flights. United recently expanded its trans-Pacific routes with flights to Manila, Tokyo and Taipei.
China is also allowing tour groups to visit the U.S. again. Chinatown and North Beach residents loved to complain about the buses disgorging hordes of tourists in their neighborhoods, but local businesses still miss them.
That's the most promising aspect of APEC: the notion that delegates, having gotten a taste of San Francisco in their official capacities, will want to come back with their families. The Mayor's Office estimated that The City would see $36.5 million in direct economic benefits from hosting APEC. But the real impact of putting San Francisco on a global stage is "priceless," Fong said.
Whatever happens, it will be well documented. Priya David Clemens, the host committee's media ambassador, just started her job last week. She's preparing for as many as 1,000 journalists to come from outside California, and she's just starting to spread the word to local newsrooms, she told me.
Before the pandemic, San Francisco didn't worry too much about its image. It never ran ads to promote The City before this year. Even if it only costs $20 million (in corporate donations), APEC will be a pretty cost-effective promotion.
There are a lot of details to get right, from dealing with transit snarls to organizing the police. More community ambassadors are planned to nudge the unsheltered toward services. Can we handle it? We used to be called The City That Knows How. This is our chance to show the world we're more than just a pretty place.