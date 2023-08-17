President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden, pictured above walking from Marine One at the Crissy Field Landing Zone in San Francisco on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, is one of dozens of world leaders expected in The City this November. 

 AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Nearly two dozen world leaders, President Joe Biden and some 30,000 delegates are coming to San Francisco in a few months for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. Local leaders want it to be a showcase for The City's recovery.

But with open-air drug markets still operating brazenly just blocks away from the event site and the problems of homelessness and addiction seemingly as intractable as ever, one has to wonder: Will The City be ready?

Owen Thomas is a journalist and a longtime resident of San Francisco who has thought about tech’s relationship with The City since the first internet boom brought him to town. His columns appear weekly in The Examiner. 
@owenthomas

 

 