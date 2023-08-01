Late summer is an exciting time for university faculty and staff across the nation as they anticipate the arrival of an incoming first-year class and the joy of seeing what each student brings to the table.
This year, the Class of 2027 will be associated with an unfortunate milestone as universities adjust their admissions focus in light of the recent Supreme Court decision that colleges, even private religious ones, can no longer consider race or ethnicity in the application process.
The ruling in two cases — Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. University of North Carolina and Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. President & Fellows of Harvard College — was seriously flawed in logic and principle, coming close to crossing constitutional lines.
Morally, it was naïve for the court to suggest that we have suddenly become a colorblind society, as if racial prejudices had been delegated to the dustbin of history overnight. Many within our communities still live with the legacy of institutionalized slavery every day and are not provided equal opportunities for success and happiness.
As president of the University of San Francisco, I am equally concerned about the court’s failure to consider the practical implications the ruling has on religious freedom.
Prohibiting private Catholic institutions such as ours from considering a student’s entire life experience – including their racial background – infringes on our First Amendment right of religious liberty, given our institutional and religious mandate of inclusion.
USF, San Francisco’s first institution of higher education, was founded by the Jesuits in 1855 as a Catholic project. Early Christians adopted the word “Catholic” in part to ensure that geographically and culturally dispersed churches throughout the Greco-Roman world would remain united in their cultures. From the outset, to be Catholic meant to embrace the whole human experience of each person.
In the subsequent two millennia, Catholicism took root among peoples and cultures around the globe, finding expression in hundreds of languages. As the Church recognized it as a global institution, it also found a new set of theological insights to engage the non-Catholic community.
As a Catholic university, USF’s mission is to recruit, admit and enroll the broadest possible diversity of people. Of course, we did not always succeed. Restricted in our worldview from the outset, the student body early on at USF was male and primarily white.
But with time, we learned and we grew, expanding our sense of purpose, such that women were earning degrees here in the 1920s, and by 1930 we were ethnically integrated -- 24 years before an earlier Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education obliged schools to remove racial barriers to entrance.
Today USF ranks second in the nation for ethnic diversity. By other measures, we are even more diverse. Our students practice 23 different religions and speak at least 50 different languages at home.
This rich mix of students and faculty has made ours and other similar religious universities excellent learning environments. And that’s not just because I say so. Decades of scholarship show that when learning with others from a variety of backgrounds, cultures, and experiences, students gain a more comprehensive understanding. They learn how to use their own strengths and points of view in the workplace -- and in life.
Make no mistake: we practice equity and inclusion not because it is the right thing to do, but because we are Catholic. To deny us ways to promote diversity of all kinds in our community is to deny us a core tenet of what it means to be a church member and our constitutional right to practice our faith free of government interference.
I have no doubt that the court’s ruling will impact admissions processes and programs at colleges and universities (and, perhaps, at other organizations and businesses). Still, it is far from the end of our efforts to nurture a culturally diverse campus.
The court, for instance, left open the idea that universities can ask applicants to write essays reflecting upon their personal experience of race or ethnicity and how it has impacted their lives. We will also continue with our community outreach and educational programs in neighborhoods that have traditionally been underserved and neglected.
As a Catholic university, we will continue to recruit and enroll students from the great human tapestry that God created. To further impede us from doing so would be an infringement on our religious liberties and a denial of our historic purpose.