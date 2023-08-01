St Ignatius USF fog

A bank of fog washes over St. Ignatius Church and the University of San Francisco.

 photos by Ryan Fitzsimons

Late summer is an exciting time for university faculty and staff across the nation as they anticipate the arrival of an incoming first-year class and the joy of seeing what each student brings to the table.

This year, the Class of 2027 will be associated with an unfortunate milestone as universities adjust their admissions focus in light of the recent Supreme Court decision that colleges, even private religious ones, can no longer consider race or ethnicity in the application process. 

Paul J. Fitzgerald is president of the University of San Francisco and a Jesuit priest.