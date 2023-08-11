Screen Shot 2023-08-10 at 3.49.02 PM.png
It’s hard to take the doom loop seriously at 5 o’clock in the afternoon when you’re staring out of a downtown office window at a line of cars backed up several blocks on Battery Street on their eventual way to the Bay Bridge.

More people are working in offices again and that means traffic has returned with a vengeance to downtown. But there’s still a problem: The private automobile will never be able to bring enough people downtown to fill all those vacant offices.

Owen Thomas is a journalist and a longtime resident of San Francisco who has thought about The City’s future since the first internet boom brought him to town. His columns appear weekly in The Examiner.