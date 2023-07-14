By Owen Thomas
Examiner columnistA new study by The City’s top economist confirmed something I’ve been pointing out for years: San Francisco’s business taxes are thoroughly broken. A fix could be put in front of voters next year, a third attempt at reform in a dozen years. But the problems may run deeper than what a single ballot proposal can repair.
My chief criticism of San Francisco’s gross receipts tax has been that it functions as a stealth payroll tax, even though that’s the system it was designed to replace. In his report released Wednesday, Chief Economist Ted Egan revealed that The City’s system for taxing companies, after a series of incremental changes over the years, has become far too dependent on a small number of companies that could easily choose to reduce their employment here, and hence their tax burden.
How did we get here? Well, we voted for it. Since 1978, local taxes in California counties and cities have required majority approval, or two-thirds of the vote if intended for special purposes.
Voters approved two big tax system reforms in just over a decade: Proposition E in 2012, which introduced the gross receipts tax, and Proposition F in 2020, which attempted to overhaul it. That’s not counting additional levies recently imposed by voters such as the “overpaid executive” and commercial vacancy taxes.
In part because of the problems Egan highlighted, we may be headed back to the ballots as soon as November 2024 to fix the tax system again.
Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who asked Egan to conduct the study in response to the slow return of downtown workers to offices, and board President Aaron Peskin are working with Mayor London Breed to consult with businesses and report back to the Board of Supervisors by late 2023 with recommendations.
More than a new tax, though, we need a new tax system. In 2005, after the failure of several bond measures, The City adopted a new capital planning process to rationalize how borrowing proposals went before the voters. As a result of that system and an economic boom, our bond rating soared to AAA, the highest S&P Global Ratings grants.
San Francisco makes firm, sound plans around how it borrows money. Why not do the same for how it taxes businesses and residents? A revenue planning process akin to the one for bonds would institutionalize the efforts Peskin, Mandelman and Breed are kicking off and make it routine to consult with taxpayers and ensure our system is working as intended.
In the meantime, though, if it’s just a question of reforming business taxes, I have a retro idea: Why not return to the old payroll tax? It had the virtue of utter simplicity and fairness — a 1.5% charge on payrolls above $250,000. Those who made more paid more.
In a modern twist, we might consider hybrid work, or rather, ignore it: Why not charge it regardless of how many days a given employee spends in the office?
The notion would incentivize businesses to return their employees to work since they’d be paying the same tax. Taxes have to be proportionate, but there’s an argument there, too: San Francisco has to keep up the infrastructure that makes downtown function, an essentially fixed cost. An employee in the office one or two days per week employee imposes the same costs as a five-day-per-week commuter.
I suspect most businesses are less concerned with the level of taxation than its manner. An arbitrary imposition of higher taxes on financial technology companies helped lead to Block and Stripe — two made-in-SF success stories — shedding their headquarters here in recent years. And any reform of revenue collection should grapple with the fact that The City imposes more than 180 separate taxes, according to a recent count by the Office of the Treasurer and Tax Collector.
It’s not clear that our taxes have had a negative effect on employment. The latest data shows our unemployment rate at 2.7%, which is exactly where it stood in January 2019. Our workforce, at 574,900, is just about the same size it was four and a half years ago. That’s not bad for a city that endured a global pandemic, the mass adoption of remote work and a temporary exodus of younger workers.
It may be fun to go to the polls and ding wealthy CEOs, but that’s already resulting in unintended consequences that go against our goal of providing The City with a steady income to fund essential services. It’s time to rationalize not just a single tax but our whole system of imposing them.