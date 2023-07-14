Empty downtown street

Ted Egan, The City’s chief economist, said in a report released Wednesday that San Francisco’s system for taxing companies has become too dependent on a small number of large firms.

By Owen Thomas

Examiner columnistA new study by The City’s top economist confirmed something I’ve been pointing out for years: San Francisco’s business taxes are thoroughly broken. A fix could be put in front of voters next year, a third attempt at reform in a dozen years. But the problems may run deeper than what a single ballot proposal can repair.

