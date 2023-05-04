1312807736
ONYXprj/iStock

For me, the streets of San Francisco are a web of memories. I dragged two friends of mine the other day around a corner off 16th Street to show them the Mission District apartment where I lived in the 1990s.

Blocks away, on Ramona Avenue, was the flat where a loose group of friends gathered for weekly dinners. They called themselves the Cyborganics. I started dropping in and getting to know them — sometimes only by the same handles they used online, like Sonic, Rocky and Spudboy.

Owen Thomas is a journalist and a longtime resident of San Francisco who has thought about tech’s relationship with The City since the first internet boom brought him to town. His columns appear weekly in The Examiner.

