It had been years since I set foot in the Roxie. Decades, probably. I used to live around the corner, making the Mission district art-house venue my neighborhood theater. My roommates and I kept the schedule tacked up on our refrigerator.
The pandemic accelerated the trend toward streaming, which was already chipping away at the handful of remaining independent theaters in San Francisco. The Roxie proved hardy, though: It converted to nonprofit status a decade ago, and the 114-year-old theater used the forced closure in 2020 as an opportunity to pursue a renovation.
What brought me there last Sunday a screening of “Wings of Desire,” in the original 35mm film format. The Roxie is one of the few theaters left in San Francisco that hasn’t gone all-digital, and fewer still to use a film projector with a 1920s-era carbon arc lamp, which some think provides a purer white light. Sometimes old technology is better, even if it means a few visible scratches on the filmstrip.
The German title of the Wim Wenders movie is “Der Himmel über Berlin,” or “The Heaven Over Berlin.” From on high, angels surveil the city, hearing people’s innermost thoughts. Even when they descend to Earth, only a lucky few can see them.
Berlin in the 1980s was a far cry from today’s technopolis, the soaring, glittering capital of a unified Germany. The Berlin Wall was still up, with looming watchtowers and defiant graffiti. The angel at the center of the story strides through thinly populated streets, invisible to others around him.
The city depicted in the film reminded me of San Francisco when I first got here in the mid-’90s. It may be hard to remember, but we weren’t in such great shape before the first internet boom. South of Market was desolate and more than a bit scary then; I remember regularly walking a colleague to her car after work.
Ex // Top Stories
The grant will allow educators to integrate personal finance curriculum into their lessons, according to the school district
Here's how late Shanahan says Purdy's elbow surgery could keep him out for
Supervisor Hillary Ronen has pumped the brakes on her proposed resolution endorsing legal prostitution. The issue is more complicated that she first realized
Yet there was a sense of potential about those beaten-up streets, in 1980s Berlin as shown in “Wings,” and in The City in the mid-1990s. I thought back to those days as I emerged from the Sunday matinee screening, blinking at the bright sky above 16th Street.
“Heaven is a city much like San Francisco,” another angel declared in Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America.” The winged figure in that work isn’t as kindly inclined toward humanity as Wenders’ angel: She urges us to stop moving, stop building, stop the chaotic hurly-burly of life.
Kushner’s angel got her wish a few years ago, in a form. It was just over three years ago when life froze to a halt, here and elsewhere. The heaven in “America,” it turned out, was overgrown with weeds, with no new buildings going up. Change had come to a halt.
Prior Walter rejects the angel’s demands, choosing life and love. So does the angel in “Wings of Desire”: He sheds his wings so he can bleed, laugh, and be seen and heard.
It’s far too easy to walk through The City with our shields up. Technology, in the form of smartphones and earbuds, gives us a kind of armor, not unlike angels’ wings, with the terrible price of distancing us from each other. We choose a retreat that’s akin to surrender.
Sure, you could stream “Wings of Desire” or, for that matter, “Angels in America” on HBO Max, but that hardly seems like the point. Take your AirPods out, sit in a room with other human beings and listen for a change. The Roxie is hosting a sing-along screening of “Grease” next Friday. Danny might be stranded alone at a drive-in, but you don’t have to be.