Landmark Supreme Court cases and Chief Justices of the time

On June 29, 2023, the Supreme Court ruled in two cases—regarding Harvard and the University of North Carolina's admissions practices—that using race as a factor for college admission violates the 14th Amendment Equal Protection Clause. With the ruling falling along ideological lines, this major decision ends race-based affirmative action in higher education. Stacker used information from the law project Oyez, Justia's U.S. Supreme Court Center, and news reports on Supreme Court decisions to develop a list of landmark Supreme Court cases. Who sits on the Supreme Court matters because the federal court determines the enforcement of laws across the nation, and the judicial branch keeps a check on the executive and legislative branches. The 6-3 ruling on June 29 is expected to affect college admissions policies nationwide significantly. Other landmark rulings have alternatively awarded or rescinded an individual's right to reproductive rights, required police officers to inform suspects of their rights, and allowed citizens the right to carry handguns for self-defense.

In the wake of this week’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that current affirmative action college-admissions programs are unconstitutional, we must redouble our efforts to increase educational attainment, particularly of young Latino and African American students.

While the high court left open the door to a more comprehensive examination of how applicants’ racial backgrounds have affected their lives, improving academic preparation is the surest way to promote diversity and establish a fair admissions system for all applicants.

John Trasviña is a former general counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and former dean of the University of San Francisco School of Law. A graduate of Harvard College and Stanford Law School, he is a long-time proponent of affirmative action and equal opportunity for all communities.