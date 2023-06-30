In the wake of this week’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that current affirmative action college-admissions programs are unconstitutional, we must redouble our efforts to increase educational attainment, particularly of young Latino and African American students.
While the high court left open the door to a more comprehensive examination of how applicants’ racial backgrounds have affected their lives, improving academic preparation is the surest way to promote diversity and establish a fair admissions system for all applicants.
The Supreme Court could have entirely eliminated the consideration of racial or ethnic background, not only in higher education but in employment as well.
Perhaps because the decision was written by Chief Justice John Roberts instead of justices Clarence Thomas or Samuel Alito, it goes beyond what colleges and universities can’t do to include the types of diversity-focused admissions systems still permitted. And that is where educators, policymakers, advocates, parents and students must focus.
So what is next for college and university admissions?
Roberts criticized the Harvard plan for how it treated applicants belonging to a certain race as negative and wrongly stereotyped students as thinking a single way because of their race. Unfortunately, my familiarity with Harvard admissions as a student and alumnus and my involvement with advocacy on the issue in and out of government are consistent with that view.
Rethinking affirmative action can address these concerns in the following ways. First, recognition of the diverse histories of Asian Americans — the district court in the Harvard case found that the stereotyped descriptions of Asian American applicants as less likable or courageous came from the students’ teachers and recommenders from around the country.
Increasingly considering the individual instead of group characteristics of applicants will inevitably give greater weight to teacher and counselor evaluations. If they are to have such a large say in their students’ future education, they must understand these individuals.
Second, the elimination of special admissions for children of alumnni would increase the flexibility of college admissions decisionmakers. If they are not eliminated, then schools should at least put the burden on applicants or their parents to justify why they need the legacy advantage after coming from a family that already has the educational, societal and economic benefits of including Ivy League graduates.
Third is the creation of admissions pipelines for students who have skills, experience or attributes that will make them particularly able to tackle societal problems. For example, suppose the institution is committed to closing health gaps affecting minority communities. In that case, students of any background who are bilingual, have health volunteer experience, or express a commitment to serve in particular ways could gain an admissions advantage.
Law schools could do the same for students who have earlier training and a future commitment to close the justice and education gaps. These programs would address both the “fair consideration” and “measurable outcomes” flaws that Roberts identified in current programs.
The persistent gaps in educational opportunities and outcomes experienced so heavily in Black and Latino communities must not be forgotten in the debate over higher-education affirmative action. Just like in a track meet, removing a hurdle for a runner is not the same as jumping over it.
We continue to have unequal preparation of students as measured by test scores and grades. These measurements matter and predict future educational and career success. That test scores and grades may reflect unequal preparation is no more of a reason to disregard them than not taking your own temperature to avoid knowing that you have a fever.
President Johnson first expressed the words “affirmative action” in the context of addressing racial disparities in 1964. In almost six decades of educational and other efforts, we have not succeeded in eliminating the disparities.
Addressing educational disparities at their root will produce a greater and longer-lasting impact on diversity and fair access to higher education than the affirmative action approach that was struck down Thursday.
Students applying to colleges and universities this fall can still demonstrate what differences they offer to their future campus. Teachers having a better understanding of their students and communities will improve the classroom environment and fair opportunities for their graduates.
Looking at the total individual better respects their individuality, contributions and challenges. Changing how colleges and universities admit students places a greater responsibility on all of us.