Algebra and mathematics (Courtesy image)

 By Laura Waxmann

All parents want opportunities for their children to excel academically. However, reaching the top in math at San Francisco Unified School District, is like climbing a cactus tree. It’s going to hurt.

At SFUSD, a math curriculum limiting student advancement currently exists; especially hindering socio-economically disadvantaged students from advancing in math. This is counter to what parents expect from a school district.

Rex Ridgeway is an African American grandfather of a rising sophomore at Abraham Lincoln High School, a current board member of its Parent Teacher Student Association and School Site Council, and retired interim chair of the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee. David Margulies has a doctorate from UC San Diego in material science and is a former IBM research staff member. He has numerous publications in scientific journals and has co-authored 34 United States patents.

