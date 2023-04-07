Blueberry muffin

Google is doing away with some of its fabled perks, including muffins on Mondays. 

Don’t get it twisted: Google is still gushing money. It turned more than a quarter of every dollar it brought in last year — $283 billion, to be precise— into profit.

But that operating margin is down from 2021, when it kept almost a third of its revenue. So the company is cutting costs. On top of eliminating 12,000 jobs in January, it’s now scrutinizing expenditures. Like staplers. And yoga classes.

Owen Thomas is a journalist and a longtime resident of San Francisco who has thought about tech’s relationship with The City since the first internet boom brought him to town. His columns appear weekly in The Examiner. 