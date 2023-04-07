Don’t get it twisted: Google is still gushing money. It turned more than a quarter of every dollar it brought in last year — $283 billion, to be precise— into profit.
But that operating margin is down from 2021, when it kept almost a third of its revenue. So the company is cutting costs. On top of eliminating 12,000 jobs in January, it’s now scrutinizing expenditures. Like staplers. And yoga classes.
“We’ve been here before,” Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat wrote in a companywide email obtained by CNBC. “Back in 2008, our expenses were growing faster than our revenue.”
It’s hilarious to me that Google would claim its experience in a previous economic downturn positions it as some kind of cost-cutting authority. I had a front-row seat to Google’s attempts at cutbacks 15 years ago, my inbox sizzling with tips about the latest ham-handed effort to reduce expenses. Google, to put it mildly, was not good at cutting costs. It never had to be.
The problem then, as now, is that Google was cursed with abundance. Its founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, wanted to reproduce the experience they had on Stanford’s campus, if not better it. So they hired the Grateful Dead’s chef and a small squad of massage therapists, put lava lamps and bouncy balls anywhere they could fit them, and microkitchens full of M&Ms by the handful. They turned the Googleplex into a playground for geeks.
They could afford to, because those geeks made them very, very wealthy. Once Google figured out the formula for placing ads on search results, it couldn’t help but make money. Those ads paid for a lot of mistakes — remember Google Glass? — and a lot of tofu steaks.
“We provide many unusual benefits for our employees, including meals free of charge ... We are careful to consider the long-term advantages to the company of these benefits,” Page and Brin wrote in a letter to future Google shareholders in 2004 as the company prepared to go public. “Expect us to add benefits rather than pare them down over time. We believe it is easy to be penny-wise and pound-foolish with respect to benefits that can save employees considerable time and improve their health and productivity.”
Page and Brin gave up executive roles at the company years ago, safely counting their billions, leaving executives like Porat to be penny-wise.
Companies like Google have a real problem in figuring out how to bring people back to the office. Reproducing the perks that existed before the pandemic doesn’t make sense: That’s how Google ended up holding yoga classes on Fridays, a day most employees preferred to work remotely. Figuring out how much bacon to buy is likewise a headache when office populations vary dramatically by the day of the week. Those shuttle buses are expensive, more so when they run empty.
But fussing over perks seems like it’s missing the point. The goal should be, as Page and Brin wrote almost two decades ago, to figure out what saves employees time and boosts their productivity.
A lot of employees think the answer is remote work: Cutting that commute saves a lot of time. So does being able to avoid that coworker who drops by to ask a question — for you, maybe, if not your colleague who could really use that information.
The real perk of being in an office should be being around other people, Pete Kazanjy, the CEO of San Francisco sales management software company Atrium, told me. He calls it “passive sampling”: the ability for your coworkers to pick up tacit knowledge by seeing and hearing each other at work, and for your manager to see opportunities to coach employees. He’s not a fan of tools like Slack.
“Flavored sparkling water is great,” Kazanjy said. “I like flavored sparkling water.” But what matters a lot more, particularly for fast-growing companies in tech, is the kind of knowledge that’s hard to bottle.
Atrium’s San Francisco employees are typically in the office Tuesday through Thursday, Kazanjy said, which seems to be enough to get the benefits of in-person interaction. That may be a challenge for downtown businesses, which would obviously do better with office workers on a five-day-a-week schedule. But there’s a lesson for big companies on cost-cutting sprees. Think less about perks, and more about people. If your employees believe that going into the office will make them better at their jobs — and maybe set them up for their next role — they’ll be a lot more likely to head in without complaint.
There is one hopeful sign: Google has reportedly brought back Page and Brin to consult on its troubled artificial intelligence efforts. Brin even filed a request to review code in January, his first such contribution in years, according to Forbes. Engineers reportedly rushed to approve the cofounder’s request. That kind of attention from a figure still geekily revered inside the Googleplex is a real morale-boosting benefit. Anyone can decide to order fewer staplers. Sparking innovation is much, much harder.