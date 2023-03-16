The de Young Museum is betting that Kehinde Wiley’s star power will attract a large and diverse audience despite the subject of "An Archaeology of Silence," described in the program notes as “a haunting meditation on the legacies of colonialism and systemic racism.” In other words, an invitation to contemplate the lives and deaths of young Black people.
That sounds heavy and it is, both literally and figuratively. The show, which opens to the public on Saturday with free admission and a conversation with Wiley, features the three weightiest pieces the de Young has ever shown, including the towering title sculpture of the lifeless body of a young Black man on the back of a rearing horse.
But the collection is also an invocation of light and life and possibility. And if you let yourself be open to Wiley’s allegorical reimaginings of Black lives lost to state sanctioned violence, from the Civil War to Black Lives Matter, here and globally, you may find the show enlightening and even a balm in these corrosive times. Even if you aren’t ready to go that deep, the size of the sculptures and the glorious colors of the paintings are captivating. No blood or gore are depicted. The paintings of young Black people are so vivid they almost vibrate in the dimmed galleries. At first, some may seem to have fallen asleep among fantastical fields of flowers, their brown bodies gleaming and lit like actors in a Barry Jenkins movie. Then you notice how some are twisted, their faces pressed into the earth, limbs limp as dropped dolls.
A bronze sculpture of a fallen young giant, who head to toe would dwarf the tallest NBA player, is magnificent and tender. I resisted the urge to reach out and touch his back, not because he was beautiful but because he was alone and dying, face down like George Floyd.
“One of the notions that is very important to me in the show has to do with the notion of the magical,” Wiley told me. “This is the kind of magic realism that posits both the ugly truth but also a beautiful and flawed possible future. It [this collection] is a world, but it is not the world and that helps in terms of dealing with the world.”
My old friend, the Rev. Marvin K. White, the minister of celebration at Glide, is one of many community partners working with the de Young to help visitors deal with the themes and feelings the exhibition will evoke. He and Angela Hennessey, an artist and death doula, will be leading a series of “Quiet Hours” workshops to help people process. Thinking of the show’s potential for healing and justice, White said, “Black people are triggered when we see that someone’s body was lying on the ground for four hours. This is what Mike Brown [in Ferguson] deserved – that’s what Kehinde’s paintings remind me of.” In surrounding these dead bodies with flowers, putting them in the “coffin” of a frame and making them beautiful in death, White said Wiley was making these deaths sacred and turning the museum into a sacred space.
Code-switching, White quoted the highest praise older Black church mourners will offer when looking into a casket, “ ‘He look just like hisself.’ That’s what Kehinde does in preparing these bodies. Returning them to themselves.”
In some of these pieces, Wiley is literally putting dying Black people in the space Jesus occupies in famous paintings. As St. Teresa of Avila said, “Christ has no body now on earth but yours.”
Abram Jackson, director of interpretations for the de Young and the Legion of Honor, said that for many months seven community “interpretation partners” worked with the museum to help the exhibition be a meaningful experience for museum goers. “They suggested shifting the language from ‘Black bodies’ to ‘Black people.’ Black people inhabit those Black bodies,” he said. He noted that in response to a concern about recognizing Black people who remain to mourn and process violence against Black people, partner Dereca Blackmon of Inclusion Design Group “coined the phrase ‘Black soul survivors.’”
The de Young has set up “respite and resource rooms” for visitors and will be announcing a speaker series. The exhibition will be free one weekend a month from March through September and free to Bay Area residents every Saturday throughout the run.
Wiley, already widely revered in art circles and the nerdier sectors of the hip hop generation for bold paintings of gorgeous young men of color in hoodies and sneakers posed like Old World European princes and grandees, became something of a household name when President Barack Obama chose him to paint his portrait for the National Portrait Gallery’s presidential collection. This painting and Amy Sherald’s portrait of First Lady Michelle Obama, were big draws at the de Young last summer.
The de Young exhibition is the collection’s American premiere. Wiley, who was an art student -- and a nude model, at the San Francisco Art Institute in the 1990’s, described this event as “a homecoming.”
Wiley cited paintings of martyrs and the veneration of the body of Christ, and Confederate monuments as references for this collection. He began making most of this work during the many months he was riding out the pandemic shutdown at Black Rock, his artist residency complex in Senegal. In 2019, he unveiled “Rumors of War,” a massive bronze of a young Black man, locs waving in the breeze, astride a horse modeled on a monument of Confederate general J.E.B. Stuart. The statue was commissioned by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and sits on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., the former site of a string of monuments to the “Lost Cause.” I haven’t seen the statue in person yet, but its existence makes me want to cry in anger and sorrow for the about-damn-time legacy the piece acknowledges and pride and gratitude for Wiley’s imaginative reclamation.
The “An Archeology of Silence” sculpture is the brother to “Rumors of War.” It sits alone in a gallery at the de Young. I gasped when I saw it. Even though the pedestal is only a couple of feet tall, the horse is fantastically enormous and lifelike. While leading a press tour of the exhibition on Wednesday afternoon, Wiley estimated the piece to be about 20 feet tall. The body of a young Black man is bent and slung over the back of the horse. His head and one arm hang off one side of the horse, his legs, the other. Looking closely, you see this is an image of a real face and you notice the Senegalese bracelet and ring he is wearing. While Wiley was describing making a model of the horse, I noticed that one of the man’s butt cheeks was elevated from the saddle. He seemed a bit peevish when I asked whether this was intentional, as if I might be pointing out a flaw. “It’s just the way he was posed,” he replied. But to me, it seemed remarkable, as if the young man had just been struck down and hadn’t completely landed. This was one of a number of moments in the show where one got the sense of witnessing the instant when life hands off to death.
I asked Wiley how he managed dealing with so much death and suffering during the time it took to conceive these works.
“Every artist wants to be at the forefront of their time,” he said. “They want to be the rubric through which the world passes in order to find form. I’ve been blessed enough to be able to bear witness to some of the horrors that we all have, and I’ve been blessed enough to have the tools to do something about it. And so it’s kind of given me a type of power in the world in which I can imagine alternative realities.”
The galleries are quiet but Wiley’s works are a loud beating back of the silences around the conditions under which so many Black people live and die. “Resistance and resilience” are commonly cited themes of the show.
For me, this was most evident in what I believe is the only work where the subject looks directly at the viewers. Most of the titles of the works are combinations of the titles of the historical pieces referenced and the names of the (mostly) Senegalese people who posed for Wiley. “Morpheus (Ndeye Fatou Mbaye)” is modeled on a colonial era painting of the god of sleep. Instead of a sleeping white god, Wiley presents a wide-awake and disgruntled young Black woman glaring at the viewer from a field of stylized white leaves and bright flowers. We don’t know what has her so upset, but it’s very clear that she is not having it.
Go see the show. Think your thoughts. Feel all the feels.