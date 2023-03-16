The de Young Museum is betting that Kehinde Wiley’s star power will attract a large and diverse audience despite the subject of "An Archaeology of Silence," described in the program notes as “a haunting meditation on the legacies of colonialism and systemic racism.” In other words, an invitation to contemplate the lives and deaths of young Black people.

That sounds heavy and it is, both literally and figuratively. The show, which opens to the public on Saturday with free admission and a conversation with Wiley, features the three weightiest pieces the de Young has ever shown, including the towering title sculpture of the lifeless body of a young Black man on the back of a rearing horse.

Teresa Moore is an Examiner columnist who reports on race and equity.

