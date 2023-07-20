The outlook wasn't brilliant for the Oakland A’s this day.
Their time in The Town was running out with just a season and a half left to play.
The score stood one for Vegas nothing for Oaktown with a gigantic fan base exhibiting much more than a frown.
And then John Fisher voiced his doubts on staying and Rob Manfred did the same
A pall-like silence fell upon A’s fans at the game.
A straggling few got up to grab an Anchor Steam Beer to change their mindset mired in deep despair
They thought, "If only a new A’s owner could get a whack at that.”
"We'd put up even money with Teamwork, Leadership and Trust coming up to bat."
But Fisher said “No!” as did the Commish, the former never spoke and everything that came from the Baseball Commissioner was a joke
Upon the stricken A’ s multitude, grim melancholy grew much more difficult to handle than a yolk.
There seemed to be little chance for the baseball heart and soul of Oakland getting up to bat against greed and avarice that in the owner's mind sat.
But Sheng Thao drove a single to the happiness of many,
A Reverse Boycott tore the cover off the MLB humidor altered ball
And when “SELL” chants had quieted and fans saw what had occurred
There was Boy Cott safe at second and Mayor Thao hugging third.
Then from thousands of A’s fans pumped up by the Drummers
They didn’t want their team taken from them in future Summers.
For the A’s mighty Elephant was advancing to the box
There was ease in his manner as he pulled up his green and gold sox.
There was pride in his bearing and a smile on his pachydermal face
And when responding to the cheers he regally bowed with tusken grace
Ex // Top Stories
As part of a $4 million grant program, The City wants to bring businesses to low- or moderate-income areas, and those with lagging sales tax recovery
A City Lights staple looks back on her long-ago love in San Francisco
Workers want to purchase the brewery and run as a co-op
No stranger to the crowd could doubt the A’s mighty Elephant was up to keep the team right here.
And now a Las Vegas covered sphere came hurtling through the air
And Jumbo stood a watching it with his massive tuskered stare
That ain’t my style said Stomper, ”Strike One” John Fisher said (through a spokesperson)
“Sell, Sell, Sell the Team!” shouted thousands of Green & Golders from the Coliseum stands
He stilled the rising tumult he bade the game go on
He signaled to Fisher and once more the Vegas relo-sphere flew
Stomper still ignored it and Commissioner Manfred signaled, Strike Two!
They saw his trunk grow straight and bold, they saw his giant muscles strain
And they knew that the A‘s elephant wouldn't let this baseball BS go by again
And now the A’s owner of the team holds the ball and now he lets it go
And now the Coliseum air is shattered by the force of an Elephantine blow
followed by a lusty yell;
It rumbled through Castro Valley, it rattled into a Piedmont dell
It pounded on the Oakland Hills and bounced down to Jack London Square
Oh, somewhere in this A’s favored market the sun is shining bright,
Somewhere ballclub billionaires are sitting tight
And somewhere Oakland A’s fans are laughing as their kids take practice hacks
Will there be joy in Oakland Baseball? Yes, but only if community leaders have A’s baseball fans backs.
And somewhere green and gold masses are laughing, and somewhere children shout,
There might still be joy in Oakland but once again mighty Fisher and MLB enablers are working on getting the A’s out.