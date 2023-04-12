Fanning a fear of crime has helped Mayor London Breed’s moderate faction sweep to even greater power in San Francisco in the past several years.
But after the past several weeks, Breed’s billionaire-backed moderates need to start worrying if the fear of crime they so aggressively engineered will break over their own political machine.
Breed was all too willing to stoke a growing fear of crime when it served her politically. And it was fear of crime that led to the recall of progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin, allowing Breed to hand-pick the new DA. She has also helped elect two new allies to the Board of Supervisors — who both ran on aggressive anti-crime platforms.
Now Breed controls every city agency responsible for public safety in San Francisco, and she can confidently veto any significant safety legislation coming from progressives on the Board of Supervisors. In other words, on public safety in San Francisco, the buck stops with Breed.
As Joe Eskenazi over at Mission Local and Susie Neilson at the Chronicle have already pointed out, the facts are clear: There is no significant crime wave in San Francisco. There is instead a fear of a crime wave — a fear fanned by Breed and her allies first through deliberate political maneuvers and now based on the growing sense that Breed has no firm grip on the city’s anti-crime efforts.
On the politics, Breed and her allies forced progressive Boudin from office by telling voters over and over again that crime in San Francisco was out of control. We don’t know if Boudin’s progressive policies would have worked, because he was not given time to make them work. But Breed’s political strategy certainly worked in the short term. But the fear of crime that swept Boudin from office did not abate when the recall was over, it has kept growing.
And on the policies, Breed is communicating via multiple missteps that she isn’t fully in control of her own administration’s public-safety efforts.
First she announces a “State of Emergency” in the Tenderloin, an emergency that her own police chief seems to ignore.
Ex // Top Stories
Organizers say that "investment to our local businesses is critical for the well-being of our neighborhood"
The boys of summer are back in town, does that finally mean goodbye to winter?
The repairs were expected to take several hours, according to president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors Aaron Peskin
Then she allowed her administration to open up a safe injection site on the edge of the Tenderloin without the basic coordination and support that would have made that site a success. Predictably, the drug dealers followed the drug customers and congregated in U.N. Plaza, and they have yet to leave or be forced out.
An entire neighborhood, the Tenderloin is starting to resemble the set of a horror movie — with more and more desperately ill people literally brought back from death via Narcan intervention, but not from their deadly addictions.
Major transit stations, such as the 16th Street and 24th Street BART stations have been turned into fencing operations, where stolen goods as well as dangerous drugs are sold in the open with no adequate police response — with growing anecdotal reports that the transit stations are chosen for the convenience of commuter criminals who come from around the Bay Area to ply their trade.
And perhaps even more damaging to Breed politically are her homelessness policies (or lack of homelessness policies) that create a growing sense of chaos on our streets. While homelessness is not a crime, voters are conflating the chaos of encampments with crime — and on those occasions when homeless people do commit crimes, these crimes are covered breathlessly via both traditional news and social media.
While the moderates are mounting a defense — claiming that progressive policies are responsible for San Francisco’s crime “wave” — such attacks are largely without merit, particularly with the convenient target of Boudin now removed and Breed able to block virtually any progressive safety legislation.
The reality is Breed is now caught in a trap of her own making — and the exits are closing.
Crime isn’t up in any substantial way, but both chaos on our streets and fear of crime are skyrocketing. And while there are proven steps Breed could take to fight crime (and in fact she took a significant one by asking the Federal government for help), fear — once unleashed — can become consuming.
And it is the fear of crime she helped create that is now in danger of consuming the Breed administration.