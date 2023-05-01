There was a time when San Francisco was a magazine town. The place was lousy with them. I came to town to work at one in the ’90s, and when I got the internship, I was so excited I found a payphone and called my mom, right there on Market Street.
Newsstands have pretty much gone the way of pay phones, and mobile phones probably killed both of them. It’s so much easier to consume content on a screen you carry with you.
It’s not like San Francisco ever challenged New York as a periodical publishing hub. But there used to be a lot of magazines headquartered here. Sunset was based here until 1951, when it decamped to Menlo Park. Parenting moved to New York in 1996, and Health moved to Birmingham, Ala. in 2001.
Then there was the wave of computer and tech magazines that sprang up in the 1980s and ’90s: Macworld, MacWeek, PC World, Upside, Red Herring, eCompany Now, the Industry Standard, and Wired. (Full disclosure, I worked at more than a couple on this list.) Now, it's not just that there aren’t any computer magazines left in San Francisco; there aren’t any in America, my friend Harry McCracken recently observed. If you want to learn about computers, you’ll use a computer, which makes sense.
Of the tech-business crowd, Wired alone persists. It’s observing its 30th birthday more quietly than its 25th, when it threw a four-day party in town.
The magazines that have persisted aren’t that concerned about newsstand sales. The entire business accounted for about $1 billion in sales last year, according to Samir Husni, the director of the Magazine Media Center, down from $6.8 billion in 2022. Newsstand copies accounted for just 3% of circulation.
With supply and demand shrinking, it’s no wonder magazines are hard to find in San Francisco. Owner Adam Smith closed Fog City News in 2021. Juicy News, where Smith worked before striking out on his own, has closed, too; the former proprietor, Mo Salimi, now works in real estate.
But there are a handful of newsstands left devoted to print. On Polk Street, Fadi Berbery is still running Smoke Signals, which he started in 1995. It’s got more than 2,000 titles — and even with the fading circulation of some, he told me he’s busy every day taking in shipments. That’s a lot of dead trees, as we jaded magazine journalists called our pulp product.
Berbery’s store is nothing if not resilient. During the pandemic, confusion about health orders led the police to order the newsstand closed, even though media services were supposed to be exempt. Last year, he experienced a devastating burglary that wiped out his inventory and computers. Both times, customers rallied around the store and raised money through GoFundMe to keep it going.
“The community depends on me,” Berbery told me. Where else would they go “if there’s an article they want to read?”
One of the few other options left in The City is Heath Newsstand, in the Heath Ceramics shop in the Mission. The newsstand replaced a Blue Bottle location inside the store that closed in 2016. With more than 300 titles, it doesn’t stock as many as Smoke Signals, but it’s moved some 60,406 copies in seven years, manager Ema Iwata told me.
One of the headaches of running a newsstand these days is finding the magazines in the first place. The newsstand distribution business is largely down to one national distributor, Comag.
“Before the pandemic, we decided to part ways with the more prominent distributors,” Iwata told me. Instead, she works with Small Changes, a Seattle distribution company, and other local firms. The Kinokuniya Bookstore in Japantown helps with publications from Asia.
It’s such a complex business that it’s easy to understand why some of my colleagues were so eager to embrace the internet in the ’90s. All of those expenses of publishing — the ink, the paper, the trucks — went away when you went online, and you could instantly reach a global audience.
Thanks to its central role in the internet revolution, San Francisco is still something of a newsstand to the world — think of companies such as Medium or Substack. Maybe an email newsletter is just a slicker version of those zines we used to paste together.
But in going global, it feels like we lost something very local. That’s what Smoke Signals and Heath Newsstand are trying to keep alive. It’s less about the ink and paper and more about a kind of connection that can’t be digitized.