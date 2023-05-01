There was a time when San Francisco was a magazine town. The place was lousy with them. I came to town to work at one in the ’90s, and when I got the internship, I was so excited I found a payphone and called my mom, right there on Market Street. 

Newsstands have pretty much gone the way of pay phones, and mobile phones probably killed both of them. It’s so much easier to consume content on a screen you carry with you.

Owen Thomas is a journalist and a longtime resident of San Francisco, who has thought about tech’s relationship with The City since the first internet boom brought him to town. His columns appear weekly in The Examiner.

