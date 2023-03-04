Pacific Gas & Electric Co. was founded just a few blocks from our home in downtown Nevada City, at the historic National Hotel. "The consolidation that formed PG&E occurred here, and PG&E's general office was located in the National," according to the San Francisco utility's history.
But it didn't matter this week. My wife, Shannon, and I have been in the dark for most of the week — huddled in our ski jackets and mittens next to a wood-burning stove. Hundreds of our neighbors have shared our fate, thanks to the heavy snowfall that damaged PG&E's lines.
We have kept what little food we had chilled in the snow outside our back door. We joked it was like snow camping — but in our own house.
As the hours pass, you learn to quit complaining and cope. We still had access to natural gas, so we lit the stove on our retro-looking oven, congratulating one another we hadn't upgraded to the all-electric model from Europe. We relied on a transistor radio for entertainment and to keep abreast of the news, though transmission was spotty in our rural town.
Our Yeti generator, which we bought for extended camping trips in the Sierra, came in handy for keeping a floor lamp lit in the living room and even temporarily running the refrigerator — until we noticed the generator was losing its charge much too fast.
We also lit some candles, which was a romantic touch. And we used the flashlight on our iPhones to guide us upstairs to bed in the dark.
It wasn't all grim, though. We read our books by candlelight, missing out on the Giants spring training games and the NBC Nightly News.
We also recalled our past "excellent adventures" without power, including when the San Francisco earthquake struck. We earned a gold star for managing that one.
It is sunrise now, and I can hear sirens in the distance, hoping for the best. But the scene outside is peaceful, redolent of a Robert Frost poem I remember: "Passing through woods on a snowy evening."
Still, we can't wait for the power to return, so we can get back to our work and our regular routines.