The author's food chills in the Nevada City snow.

 Shannon Pelline/Special to The Examiner

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. was founded just a few blocks from our home in downtown Nevada City, at the historic National Hotel. "The consolidation that formed PG&E occurred here, and PG&E's general office was located in the National," according to the San Francisco utility's history.

But it didn't matter this week. My wife, Shannon, and I have been in the dark for most of the week — huddled in our ski jackets and mittens next to a wood-burning stove. Hundreds of our neighbors have shared our fate, thanks to the heavy snowfall that damaged PG&E's lines.

Jeff Pelline is a longtime Bay Area journalist. 

