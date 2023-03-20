Residents of San Francisco’s Mission District are rightfully dismayed by surge in street-based sex work. Yet those concerned must also note the role of a 2018 federal law that contributes to the problem.
Sex work in the Mission has a long and storied history. Capp Street and Shotwell Avenue have been primary strolls for street-based work since long before the internet age. That presence ebbs and flows, but this recent uptick is due in part to so much of the sex industry moving offline and back onto the streets.
FOSTA-SESTA (the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act and the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act) was a package bill that sought to curb human trafficking by amending Section 230, the law that generally provides partial legal immunity to online publishers. In essence, it shifted liability for those involved in the sex industry from individuals to the internet platforms where those people were doing business. With this sudden change, many platforms had to take drastic action to protect themselves from legal fallout, taking broad censorial moderation tactics to anything remotely sexual or vaguely related to sex work. Some platforms, such as the Craigslist personals section, shut down entirely. Sex worker rights activists rallied against FOSTA-SESTA, saying that it would remove vital public health resources and the ability to organize safely online. Defenders of internet freedom also decried FOSTA-SESTA, saying that was dangerous to the principle of free expression. Both were ignored as the bill passed with bipartisan majority support and was signed into law by President Donald Trump.
Shut out of online platforms, many sex workers went back to the street, where they’re at far greater risk of violence and exploitation.
St James Infirmary, a Bay Area nonprofit focused on sex worker health and safety, was one of the many organizations fighting against the legislation, and one that continues to serve the community after the law’s enactment. St. James Infirmary's Operations Director Anita O'Shea says "there is definitely a link between FOSTA-SESTA and the uptick of people on the street.... It's not so much the sex workers (that locals are concerned over), it's the pimps and the violence that they're witnessing."
Another local organization, Rad Mission Neighbors, was formed in response to FOSTA-SESTA with the stated mission to "fight against efforts to 'eradicate' sex workers and homeless people from the Mission." One of its members, Celestina Pearl, said "FOSTA-SESTA happened, sex workers were forced out onto the streets. The population of sex workers on the street increased threefold overnight! The neighbors reacted, and police crack down. The population then decreases (or is pushed out). Covid happens, population temporarily decreases. More poverty happens, population increases, neighbors cause the police to crack down again. And the cycle continues ad nauseam."
The reality is that Capp Street is just one location out of many across the country that’s seeing increased harm and community safety hazards caused by FOSTA-SESTA. In 2018, a Rhode Island-based sex worker advocacy collective, Coyote RI, released a report finding that FOSTA-SESTA had increased many of the dangers that sex workers were facing. In 2020, another sex worker rights collective, Hacking//Hustling, released their report on the impacts of FOSTA-SESTA. Last year, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-San Jose introduced a bill, the SAFE SEX Workers Study Act, specifically to examine FOSTA’s fallout by locating and examining those harms.
For example, in 2018, the very year that FOSTA-SESTA was enacted, SFPD recorded a 170% increase in human trafficking-related arrests. There is no doubt that this was a direct result of workers being forced back onto the streets. Whereas before they could safely screen clients and share health and safety resources online, that capability was suddenly taken away from them.
Our lawyers at EFF are part of the legal team challenging the constitutionality of FOSTA on behalf of five plaintiffs, including human rights, sexual freedom and sex work advocates, the Internet Archive, and a non-sexual massage therapist.
Those truly concerned about the increase in sex work on the city’s streets can look to support that legislation, the lawsuit, and other efforts to undo FOSTA-SESTA.
This unfortunate situation is just one very real example of what can happen when internet legislation is passed without consulting the people whose lives it attempts to legislate. Without that community experience, these laws can exacerbate the problems they purportedly are designed to solve.
Daly Barnett is a staff technologist at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital civil liberties organization headquartered in San Francisco.