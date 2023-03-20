CappStreet_Barricades_14Mar2023-204.JPG

Barricade set up on Capp Street and 20th Street to disrupt prostitution in the Mission.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Residents of San Francisco’s Mission District are rightfully dismayed by surge in street-based sex work. Yet those concerned must also note the role of a 2018 federal law that contributes to the problem.

Sex work in the Mission has a long and storied history. Capp Street and Shotwell Avenue have been primary strolls for street-based work since long before the internet age. That presence ebbs and flows, but this recent uptick is due in part to so much of the sex industry moving offline and back onto the streets.

Daly Barnett is a staff technologist at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital civil liberties organization headquartered in San Francisco.

