The Tenderloin faces many challenges—and a lack of open space is a big one

The basketball courts at Boeddeker Park in the Tenderloin, San Francisco's most densely populated neighborhood. It is home to nearly 35,000 people sharing 40 tightly knit blocks. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

For too long, public discourse about the Tenderloin has portrayed our community in overly simplistic terms: the epicenter of all San Francisco’s ills. Sure there is much more work to be done, but the Tenderloin that I know is on the upswing, and we must not let these negative narratives define this neighborhood.

The Tenderloin that I know is a celebration of diversity, a mosaic of races, ethnicities, gender identities, religions and experiences. We make waves, nationally and internationally, as a historical beacon for arts, architecture, activism and culture. The Tenderloin buttresses San Francisco’s worldwide welcome mat, U.N. Plaza and the Powell BART station, and supports The City’s downtown economic core. We boast boutiques, galleries, museums and nightlife — theaters, bars, hotels. The neighborhood is a center for education and hub for policy making. It forms the foundation of our city’s social services, supporting San Francisco's most vulnerable residents. The Tenderloin that I know not only creates culture and counterculture, it symbolizes the soul of our city and its continued success must be prioritized.

Kate Robinson is the executive director of the Tenderloin Community Benefit District, a public-private partnership providing quality of life services to Tenderloin residents in San Francisco.