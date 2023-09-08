There's a consensus that AI is San Francisco's industry of the future, but no one can quite agree on where that industry is located. For a while, the buzz was about "Cerebral Valley," the nickname for a cluster of hacker houses and incubators in Hayes Valley.
Now real estate agents are tossing around "Area AI" as a label for a group of firms in the northeast Mission and Potrero Hill, led by OpenAI.
But OpenAI, whose ChatGPT bot helped spark a flood of investment into AI, may not be long for this new so-called Area AI.
The business is currently renting a 100,000 square-foot office in the Mission, but it's reportedly looking to add four times that space, possibly by subleasing an empty Uber office.
Another AI company, Anthropic, is eyeing an office downtown. It might strike a deal to take over Slack's former headquarters on Howard Street. At 230,000 square feet, that would be roughly 13 times the size of its current digs in Jackson Square.
The fact that Salesforce owner Slack is an investor in Anthropic may help grease the wheels; Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff touted the deal in a recent earnings call, citing it as more evidence that San Francisco was on its way to "becoming the No. 1 AI city in the world."
The OpenAI and Anthropic deals, along with other leases, won't make up for the millions of square feet vacated by Salesforce, Uber and other tech companies. The City's office vacancy rate rose to 31.6% in June, according to commercial real estate brokerage CBRE.
But the flurry of leases from companies like Hive AI, Hayden AI, Tome AI and Hex are giving landlords and brokers hope that the wave of vacancies may be cresting soon.
JLL, a real estate financing and services firm, estimates that demand from AI companies for space may add up to more than 1 million square feet.
That's big, considering that companies looking for office space right now need about five million square feet, according to Alexander Quinn, JLL's senior director of research for Northern California.
While it's a positive for the office market, he cautioned, "it's not a panacea." If the industry keeps growing at its phenomenal rate, about 30% a year, it could occupy some 12 million square feet by the end of the decade, or about a seventh of all the office space in San Francisco.
The real potential, though, might not be in pure AI companies, but rather businesses looking to apply the technology, or cater to the boom.
Legal cases crucial to AI are taking place in San Francisco courtrooms, which bodes well for lawyers. Cruise and Waymo are rolling out AI-powered self-driving cars, but those require an army of humans to support them; Cruise is hiring dozens of people in San Francisco.
Evernow, a telehealth startup focused on treating the symptoms of menopause, is one of those AI-adjacent companies. It recently secured a small office of its own in Hayes Valley after borrowing desks in an advisor's business in North Beach.
Evernow co-founder Aaron Gotwalt told me that the new office's "location in terms of proximity to the AI zeitgeist is secondary." What's more important, he said, is the shorter commute from The City's western neighborhoods and the proximity to BART for workers coming from the East Bay.
But "being in proximity to people who are thinking about these problems" — the challenges of how to tap into AI's potential — is a benefit, Gotwalt added.
That might be the real way San Francisco lives up to Benioff's bold promise.
Much like previous booms, there's money to be made both in making tech and using it.
San Franciscans may not have single handedly built the internet, but if you were hunting for a web designer fluent in HTML in the 1990s, The City was a good place to look.
And when Apple unleashed its App Store on the world, Steve Jobs made the announcement in the Moscone Center. Soon San Francisco was crawling with iPhone developers making small fortunes. Facebook got its start in Palo Alto, but those sheep-throwing games that were briefly popular as social networking took off? They were made in The City.
Will the AI frenzy cool? Inevitably. But until it does, there are fortunes to be made and stories to be told about its glimmering promise. That is San Francisco's real core industry: manufacturing ideas about the shape of the future.
Let's hope we stay busy.