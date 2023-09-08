Slack building

Anthropic, an AI company, is moving into Slack's former headquarters at 250 Howard St., pictured above on Sept. 7, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

There's a consensus that AI is San Francisco's industry of the future, but no one can quite agree on where that industry is located. For a while, the buzz was about "Cerebral Valley," the nickname for a cluster of hacker houses and incubators in Hayes Valley.

Now real estate agents are tossing around "Area AI" as a label for a group of firms in the northeast Mission and Potrero Hill, led by OpenAI.

Uber building

Uber's offices at 1725 Third St., pictured here on Sept. 7, 2023, are among the millions of vacant square footage in The City.  

Owen Thomas is a journalist and a longtime resident of San Francisco who has thought about tech’s relationship with The City since the first internet boom brought him to town. His columns appear weekly in The Examiner. 
