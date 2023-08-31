The modern Bay Area was built on bold infrastructure projects: the bridges across the Bay and the Golden Gate, SFO and BART are all proof of that.
Now some of Silicon Valley’s richest (and perhaps brightest) minds are working on a daring idea: a city of 200,000 people built from scratch on the farms and ranches of eastern Solano County.
Flannery Associates, a company registered to a shipping store in a strip mall in Folsom (Sacramento County), has been buying land in the region, spending some $900 million on more than 50,000 acres. Because some of that land surrounds Travis Air Force Base, the purchases created alarm as far away as the Pentagon, with Congress investigating the purchases as a potential national security risk.
But the backers, it turns out, are people who got rich in tech: venture capitalists Marc Andreessen and Michael Moritz, philanthropist Laurene Jobs Powell and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman are among the group.
It’s easy to read the idea of a greenfield development an hour northeast of San Francisco as a rejection of our gritty urbanism. Moritz, who lives in The City, has been an outspoken critic of local government, and in a memo about the Solano County project, described it as an antidote to “California’s bad policies.”
Moritz did not respond to an inquiry placed through his Crankshaft foundation seeking comment, nor did a lawyer who represented Flannery in a recent lawsuit related to its land purchases.
There’s another way to look at the Flannery plan, though, which is that a new city close by would add to the region’s housing stock and economic activity. The City would also ultimately benefit from having another 200,000 people close enough to eat at its restaurants, visit its museums and perhaps even commute to its offices.
San Francisco is never going to have enough room to house its daytime population, even with the pandemic-reduced downtown commute, Matt Regan, the senior vice president for public policy at the Bay Area Council, told me.
People are already commuting from cities outside the region like Lathrop and Manteca, where the Bay Area’s suburban sprawl has been spreading for almost a quarter-century. A master-planned community within the region is a better alternative to that, Regan said, in everything from commute times to environmental impact.
Solano County is also roughly halfway between San Francisco and Sacramento, which raises an intriguing possibility: What if the development included a stop on a high-speed rail line? Combined with other proposals like the Link21 project’s second transbay rail crossing, and you could picture a community where residents could walk to a station and arrive at the Salesforce Transit Center or the state Capitol in 45 minutes or less.
Ferry service could work its way up the Carquinez Strait, or there might even be an additional bridge involved.
How are we going to fund all of this? Flannery’s backers have already sunk $900 million into their land purchases. They’re now polling residents about a possible ballot initiative to change county zoning rules, according to Fairfield Mayor Catherine Moy, who posted about the project on Facebook.
Zoning law changes would likely involve an expensive campaign to overcome local resistance to development.
But the group is wealthy: I still remember Moritz’s excitement 25 years ago at an event where he announced he was backing a startup with a funny name, Google, and, well, let’s just say that investment worked out for him.
There’s another way that the Solano city might score political points and get more funding: a grand bargain with Bay Area cities groaning under the burden of building housing. SB 828 gave the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) process teeth, requiring local jurisdictions to come up with realistic plans to allow homes to be built or lose control over zoning.
Cities have been fighting this and other housing reforms; Woodside even claimed it couldn’t allow multi-family homes because the entirety of the forested burg was mountain lion habitat. (Never mind that denser housing would preserve that habitat more effectively than single-family homes.)
What if in exchange for paying a fee to fund the Solano development, cities could relieve some of their RHNA responsibilities? That would require action by the Legislature, and helping billionaires build their dream city might not be the most popular proposal.
But we have to do something. If the Bay Area wants to claim to be progressive, it might consider embracing, well, progress. A good place to start would be revisiting its own history. There was a time when we built things around here. We’re still enjoying the fruits of that wave of ambitious construction. A little city to the northeast? We ought to be able to manage that.