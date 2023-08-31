Sacramento River near Rio Vista

In this photo taken Sept. 23, 2013, a tugboat pushes a barge down the Sacramento River past wind turbines near Rio Vista, Calif. A group with ties to Silicon Valley purchased land between Rio Vista and Fairfield with an eye to build a new Bay Area city.

 AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

The modern Bay Area was built on bold infrastructure projects: the bridges across the Bay and the Golden Gate, SFO and BART are all proof of that.

Now some of Silicon Valley’s richest (and perhaps brightest) minds are working on a daring idea: a city of 200,000 people built from scratch on the farms and ranches of eastern Solano County.

Ex // Top Stories

Owen Thomas is a journalist and a longtime resident of San Francisco who has thought about tech’s relationship with The City since the first internet boom brought him to town. His columns appear weekly in The Examiner. 
@owenthomas

 

 