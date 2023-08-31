Krista Maloney, SPCA staff, with a dog named Snowbell at the San Francisco SPCA adoption center on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

We are facing a crisis of care for our pets in California.

Every day, thousands of our beloved cats and dogs go without timely medical attention because there aren’t enough veterinarians to treat them. Because of these dramatic staffing shortages in California, some pets are even losing their lives.

