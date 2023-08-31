We are facing a crisis of care for our pets in California.
Every day, thousands of our beloved cats and dogs go without timely medical attention because there aren’t enough veterinarians to treat them. Because of these dramatic staffing shortages in California, some pets are even losing their lives.
It’s a tragedy.
Some 40% of California households have at least one pet, so the staffing shortage impacts millions of California families.
And it impacts animals in shelters as well as those in homes. More than 344,000 of California’s shelter animals do not have adequate access to veterinary care staff, according to a survey this year released by the San Francisco SPCA.
Even California shelters that have budgeted positions for veterinarians and veterinary nurses can’t find qualified people. That shortfall is resulting in more than 50% of those spots remaining vacant, and 25% of shelters unable to provide essential veterinary care, according to the state survey.
The same SPCA survey showed that 64% of shelters cannot provide care for basic medical needs such as treating common viral infections and that nearly 80% are unable to offer basic community support such as spay-neuter services.
The shortage of veterinarians is not a blip on the radar screen that will self-correct. Instead, the shortage is worsening and will continue to grow without intervention. By 2030, the U.S. will need nearly 41,000 additional veterinarians and nearly 133,000 credentialed veterinary nurses, according to a recent Mars Veterinary Health report.
So how to help address this critical lack of access to care? Telemedicine.
Due to the state’s current outdated laws, many pet owners are forced to wait for hard-to-get appointments so that veterinarians can doin-person physical examinations. Those in-person exams are mandated because of today’s laws, which prohibit most veterinary telehealth services.
Scheduling in-person appointments even for urgent care needs is difficult, and can take days, even weeks, according to veterinarians across the country grappling with similar issues.
For an older pet owner living in the suburbs of Fresno, finding an available veterinarian to see their dog for an in-person visit presents significant challenges.
An overworked mother managing two jobs to support her family would need to take precious time off to travel to a veterinary appointment. Disabled individuals also face significant challenges getting their pets to a veterinarian.
The actual act of traveling can also be burdensome for animals, as some pets may become restless, whine, howl, or vomit when traveling.
No animal should have to forego much-needed medical treatment because of logistical difficulties, but that is the reality many in California face.
Telemedicine will help ease those challenges by connecting licensed veterinarians with their patients virtually.
By allowing for virtual appointments, telehealth can significantly reduce animal suffering and lessen financial and logistical stresses for families. This will particularly help people in remote or underserved areas with few or no veterinarians and those who face the financial, geographic, and practical obstacles of getting pets to a clinic. Some California counties have some of the lowest veterinary accessibility scores in the country, according to the Veterinary Care Accessibility Project.
Fortunately there are legislative solutions to help address this dire situation, most notably AB 1399, which is currently working its way through the State Legislature. Authored by Assemblymembers Laura Friedman (D-Burbank) and Josh Lowenthal (D-Long Beach), this policy would allow for the use of veterinary telemedicine in California.
Based on the successful implementation of veterinary telehealth in several states nationwide , we know that this tool can be used safely and effectively. The pandemic showed us how important telehealth practices can be, and AB 1399 includes stringent consumer and patient protections.
California’s veterinarians are some of the best in the country, and we can trust them to continue providing compassionate and expert care via telehealth. And this new resource is not a mandate—it’s simply an extra tool in the toolbox. The state’s trained and licensed professionals will lean on their expert judgment, experience, and know-how to determine when to use this method to provide needed care to animals.
AB 1399 is a timely, necessary, and commonsense solution that will provide great benefit to our dogs and cats and those who care for them. Animal-welfare organizations throughout California as well as disability rights groups, homeless service providers, veterinarians, and individual pet owners are in strong support of this bill and it has been unanimously approved in State Assembly and Senate committees.
On Friday, this bill will go before a crucial vote at the Senate Appropriations Committee’s Suspense Hearing. If it’s approved, it will go before the full State Senate, but if it fails to advance, the bill will be lost for this session. We urge all the members of that committee to do the right thing and vote in support of this vital piece of legislation.
Animals, and the owners who love them, are suffering needlessly in California. Telehealth can help ease their pain. The time to act is now.
Dr. Jennifer Scarlett is the CEO of the San Francisco SPCA, which has been advocating for animals since 1868.