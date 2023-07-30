Century Theatres_thomas

Cinemark is the latest business to join the growing list of companies vacating the shopping center and the area. But could the space be San Francisco's next University of California? 

It’s a historical oddity: Of the University of California’s 10 campuses, San Francisco is the only one that doesn’t offer undergraduate degrees.

Mayor London Breed has a bold proposal to change that by inviting the state university system to build a new campus downtown, where there’s, unfortunately, plenty of space. She and City Attorney David Chiu unveiled the plan this month, announcing they’d sent a letter to UC officials to kick off discussions.

Owen Thomas is a journalist and a longtime resident of San Francisco who has thought about The City’s future since the first internet boom brought him to town. His columns appear weekly in The Examiner.

 