Ever wonder how those Lyft bikes shift around town and end up in the gray docks where they’re most needed?
Well, you can thank Vance Tuneberg and a few hundred other Bike Angels (including myself), who make up a surprisingly large share of the bike-rental system’s operations in San Francisco.
I got hooked on Lyft’s Bay Wheels rentals last year when I figured out that taking a bike from North Beach to downtown was faster than walking for my early morning trips to the gym. (Muni? Forget it: The F-Market doesn’t start running early enough, and taking the 8 Bayshore to the 1 California is slower than hoofing it.)
After paying for a few rides one by one — which start at $3.49, with per-minute fees for e-bikes rapidly racking up the cost — I figured out that Lyft’s Bay Wheels membership at $169 a year was a far cheaper way to go. (It helped that my then-employer was willing to reimburse me for the cost under a commuting stipend.)
Then, poking around the app one day, I discovered the Bike Angels program.
Here’s how it works: If you move a bike from a station whose docks are close to overflowing to one that’s emptying out, you get one to four points. After your first points-earning ride, the points double. Do a couple more, and they triple. If you conduct four points-earning rides in 24 hours or less, the clock resets, and you keep the triple-points bonus for another day.
It’s easier than it sounds, especially if the map math works out for you, as it does for me and Tuneberg. A Lyft spokesperson helped me track down Tuneberg, also known as VT361, on the Bike Angels leaderboard. He’s been my main competition there for the past couple of months.
Tuneberg lives in lower Nob Hill and works in advertising sales at CBS near the northern waterfront. That’s one of those quirky commutes that doesn’t exactly lend itself to a standard Muni route, but it works surprisingly well for stringing a series of points-earning Bay Wheels rides together.
Like me, someone else paid for his Bay Wheels membership: The Embarcadero YMCA had a promotion for a free year’s membership. Tuneberg has a motorcycle and bicycle of his own, so the offer “sat for a while,” he told me, until he decided to give it a try.
“Geographically, I’m in about one of the sweetest spots it can be,” he said. There are three stations near him, and people are perpetually parking e-bikes outside of stations in the area (Lyft charges an extra fee for locking e-bikes up with the built-in cable versus docking them).
Tuneberg makes a game of it on the weekends, spending a few hours studying the map and coming up with a plan to max out his points. That’s more organized than I get: I started just trying to make my early-morning commute more efficient, and then I ended up chaining rides together to keep my points-earning streak alive.
It’s pretty easy when you can get points for literally moving a bike across the street — say, from the large station in Harry Bridges Plaza across from the Ferry Building to the nearby station at the foot of Market Street, or from a station above the Montgomery BART station to Mechanics Plaza a block away.
The points add up, and after you earn 80, Lyft gives you a free month’s membership. After that, it’s credit for bike or Lyft rides. Tuneberg thinks he’s earned more than $450 in credit, which he barely has occasion to use except for trips to the airport.
Does this pay off for Lyft? It does, Kanika Agrawal, Lyft’s general manager overseeing Bay Wheels, told me. Big earners like Tuneberg are “narrowly clustered at the top,” she said, and the expense of the rewards “isn’t enough to worry about.” The cost savings and environmental benefits are considerable, though: Bike Angels account for a fifth of the repositioning work in Lyft’s fleet. That means it doesn’t have to send vans to shift bikes from one station to another.
Lyft doesn’t break out its bike or scooter revenue, a category known as micromobility, in its financials. But in its most recent quarterly earnings report, the San Francisco company said bike-related revenue boosted its revenue per rider, a crucial measure as it competes in ride-hailing with hometown rival Uber, the No. 1 player in that market. Uber doesn’t have a bike program, though you can rent Lime bikes through its app.
Bike Angels don’t replace the people Lyft’s fleet-maintenance contractors hire — there’s plenty for those workers to do in repairing vehicles, recharging e-bike batteries, and otherwise keeping up the system. But they do help make the overall bike-rental operation run smoothly and with less impact on the planet.
That’s the best reward, Tuneberg told me. Sure, it gets him outside and helps boost his steps as he walks from one bike target to the next. But he also feels like he’s contributing in some small way to the health of The City — and the planet.
I feel that too: Besides the fun of racking up points and the thrill of getting something for free, there’s a sense that I’m tidying things up for others. San Francisco is a thrillingly disorderly place, its chaotic vibrancy part of the draw for those of us who love messy urbanity.
But it’s nice to have some certainties as you bounce around its streets — that, say, there will be an easy way for you to get from point A to point B when you need it, and that some angel made sure that was the case.