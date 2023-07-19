2560px-San_Francisco_(3436)_-_City_Hall_Pride_(14498278579).jpeg

The gulf between sensibilities in The City and Washington, D.C., has narrowed in the past 30 years, but this week’s debate in the House revealed that ignorance and bigotry remain.

 Tehani Schroeder/Wikimedia

By Marc Sandalow

Examiner columnist

Ex // Top Stories

Marc Sandalow is associate director

of the University of California’s Washington Program.