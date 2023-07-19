By Marc Sandalow
I arrived in Washington, D.C., in 1993, the summer that North Carolina Sen. Jesse Helms refused to vote to confirm San Francisco’s Roberta Achtenberg for a sub-cabinet post “because she’s a damn lesbian.’’
“Call me a bigot if you want,’’ Helms clarified to a reporter. “It’s not just that she’s a lesbian; she’s a militant, activist lesbian.’’
While hardly naive about the world outside the Bay Area bubble I had left behind, I was nonetheless taken aback at the comfort elected officials displayed so publicly voicing their ignorance and bigotry.
Indiana Republican Rep. Dan Burton called gays “deviants.’’ Rep. William Dannemeyer, a California Republican, said of gay sex: “Even the lowliest of animals do not wittingly conduct themselves in such manner.’’
Even President Bill Clinton was hailed as a progressive for allowing gays and lesbians to serve in the military so long as they didn’t talk about it. He launched a campaign ad boasting of a measure he’d signed defining marriage as only between a man and a woman.
Thirty years later, same-sex marriage is the law of the land. Thirteen members of Congress identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual. And Congress has passed multiple measures recognizing June as LGBTQ Pride Month. Yet, while the gulf between official Washington and San Francisco sensibilities has narrowed, this week’s House debate over the Defense Department budget revealed how much unabashed ignorance and bigotry remain.
Rather than discuss why the Pentagon consumes nearly half of the nation’s discretionary budget or debate the wisdom of spending more on defense than the next 20 countries combined, Republicans seized the opportunity to go after transgender service members.
“I don’t want someone who doesn’t know whether they are a man or a woman with their hand on a missile button,’’ insisted Rep. Matt Rosendale, a Republican representing eastern Montana.
Rosendale’s proposal: End the military’s medical treatment of gender dysphoria.
“If these individuals are so troubled on an ordinary day, allowing this radical trans agenda to infiltrate our military will put my constituents in harm’s way,” he asserted.
Similar confusion over the relationship between gender identity and military fitness was expressed by Rep. Ralph Norman, a Republican from South Carolina, who argued “a woke military is a weak military.’’
“If you don’t know if you are a man or a woman, you shouldn’t be going to war,’’ Norman declared.
Transgender service members were not the Republicans’ only target. They also decried what they described as the military’s wasteful spending on diversity, inclusion, and equity programs, as well as the recent practice — since last summer’s Dobbs decision — of reimbursing servicemembers for transportation costs if they are unable to obtain care in the state in which they are stationed.
“Do rainbow bullets and flags scare away foes?’’ asked Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, who called on doing away with all military positions dedicated to promoting diversity.
Such proposals are not just the folly of the radical fringe. All but four House Republicans supported them when they came to a vote Friday. And not one of the four who voted no voiced opposition to the transgender, diversity or abortion restrictions.
If you really want to strain to find a sign of progress, it might be seen in the House members’ defensiveness when they were accused of homophobia,
misogyny or racism.
With a straight face, multiple Republicans insisted that they were simply being good stewards of the public’s money. Tax dollars should not be wasted, they insisted, on protecting medical or psychological services for trans service members, transportation for those seeking abortions, or programs to promote diversity.
It is a laughable argument considering that the average federal taxpayer contributes more than $5,000 yearly to the Pentagon. While a precise figure is difficult to calculate, all the programs targeted by the GOP add up to about 0.0001% of military spending. If adopted, the Defense Department budget could drop from $876.5 billion to roughly $876.4 billion.
In a cringeworthy moment in the heat of debate, Arizona Republican Rep. Eli Crane rejected claims that his call to end diversity efforts in the military would be a setback to minorities, insisting it “has nothing to do with whether or not colored people or Black people or anybody can serve,’’
The term “colored people’’ was acceptable a century ago when the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People was founded. That Crane would use it today is a perfect example of why the diversity programs he seeks to eliminate are needed.
Unlike Jesse Helms 30 years ago, who seemed to view his bigotry as a badge of honor, Crane quickly asked to amend his statement to “people of color.’’
To say that the nation and its leaders are no more tolerant today than 30 years ago would overlook the historic advances of the past few decades. But to say that the nation has moved beyond its ignorance and bigotry would overlook House Republicans this week.