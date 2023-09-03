 Skip to main content
How California can carry JFK's torch with mental health legislation

Six decades after then-President John F. Kennedy signed into law ambitious mental health care legislation, you need not look further than Sean Messer's story to see the bill's reverberating and unintended consequences.

Kennedy had a vision for a compassionate mental health care system in which "reliance on the cold mercy of custodial isolation will be supplanted by the open warmth of community concern and capability." He believed that instead of relegating individuals to the sometimes inhumane conditions of state-run mental health institutions, most patients could live in the community, at home with family or in supportive housing, and continue treatment with community-based care.

