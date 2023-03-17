I have no idea if the Food and Drug Administration made procedural errors when it approved the use of the abortion drug, mifepristone, more than two decades ago.
That’s a judgment better left to someone with expertise in regulatory law and a strong understanding of FDA procedures.
What I do know is that after 23 years on the market, the drug has proven to be safe, effective and virtually free of side effects. And that the judge with the authority to halt its production has a long history of intolerance for reproductive rights, homosexuality and gender identity.
Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the U.S. District Court for Northern Texas is expected to rule any day on whether to overrule the FDA’s approval of mifepristone, the pill now responsible for more than half of all the nation’s abortions.
The rights of Californians, who thought they were protected the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade by living in a state where the legal abortions are written into the state Constitution, are now at the mercy of a judge who in 2015 decried the “sexual revolutionaries’’ who had stomped the pillars of marriage by permitting no-fault divorce, adultery and the use of birth control.
Writing in the National Catholic Register a week before the Supreme Court’s decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which required all states to perform same-sex marriages, Kacsmaryk wrote that such a ruling would demolish the final pillar of marriage — “sexual difference and complementarity.’’
“The major and growing Abrahamic religious denominations — Catholic, Protestant, Jewish — share a binary view of the human sexuality: male (man) and female (woman) united in “one flesh,’’ he wrote, quoting {span}Catholic doctrine which hold that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.’’
In a 2016 letter opposing hospital regulations that forbid discrimination based on gender identify, Kacsmaryk implied that transgender people are “delusional.’’
The doctors who filed suit to halt the manufacture of mifepristone don’t claim the drug is unsafe. They assert that the fast-track procedure used in the late 1990s is reserved for an “illness’’ and must provide a “meaningful therapeutic benefit’’ over existing treatments.
Pregnancy, they note, is not an illness. Nor, they claim, is there a therapeutic benefit over surgical abortion.
That, according to many doctors, is preposterous. Writing in the New England Journal of Medicine, Dr. Eli Adashi, former dean of Medicine and Biological Sciences at Brown University called such an interpretation a “clear misunderstanding’’ of FDA protocols.
A ban on mifepristone would mean the pill would no longer be produced or available anywhere in the United States. Women could still terminate their pregnancy by surgery in states like California where it remains legal. They could also use another drug often combined with mifepristone. However, surgery is riskier, costlier and time consuming. And the second drug is not as effective, and often leads, cramping, nausea and vomiting.
Kacsmaryk’s ruling, expected any day, will almost certainly be appealed to the conservative Fifth Circuit Court, where six of the judges were nominated by Trump, and may make its way to the Supreme Court. Whether the abortion pill is available for sale while the case is being appealed will depend on the judge’s ruling.
Abortion rights advocates are pessimistic following this month’s hearing in his Texas courtroom, where observers said he appeared open to overturning the FDA. And his history of social conservatism leads many to fear a new wave of judicial activism attacking reproductive rights.
After the Supreme Court ruled in Obergefell, Kacsmaryk criticized the justices for having “found an unwritten ‘fundamental right’ to same-sex marriage hiding in the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment — a secret knowledge so cleverly concealed in the 19th century amendment that it took almost 150 years to find.’’
It is precisely what Democrats warned against when, in 2019, all 48 Democrat Senators voted against his confirmation to the court.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee, wrote that Kacsmaryk’s opposition to reproductive rights and his “long record of opposing civil rights protections for LGBT Americans should disqualify him from service on the bench.’’
The rule of law matters. If the FDA failed to comply with procedures in 2000, then it should go back and do it right. But it is hard to believe that after 23-years of legality and safety, the judicial activism pushed by organizations like the Federalist Society, of which Kacsmaryk is a member, is based on anything more than their own moral beliefs.
Kacsmaryk’s religion may teach him that terminating a pregnancy is murder. And under the Constitution he has every right to preach it. But it should not play a role in his decision on whether the FDA acted appropriately by approving a drug.
Marc Sandalow is associate director of the University of California’s Washington Center. He has been writing about California politics from Washington, D.C., for nearly 30 years.