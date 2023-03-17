Abortion Pill Teetering
Olivia Wise/The Examiner

I have no idea if the Food and Drug Administration made procedural errors when it approved the use of the abortion drug, mifepristone, more than two decades ago.

That’s a judgment better left to someone with expertise in regulatory law and a strong understanding of FDA procedures.

Matthew Kacsmaryk testifies during his nomination before a Senate hearing in 2017. 

Marc Sandalow is associate director of the University of California’s Washington Center. He has been writing about California politics from Washington, D.C., for nearly 30 years.

