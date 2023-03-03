When Healthy San Francisco was created in 2007, more than half of its expected $200 million budget would come from money already allocated for treatment of the uninsured, who would show up at The City’s emergency rooms.
Exhibit A is surely Healthy San Francisco, a well-intended program once hailed as a key part of an innovative experiment to provide universal health care to The City’s residents. It appears to be rapidly shedding clients, though exact numbers are hard to come by, even if you ask the Department of Public Health. A program that once provided nearly 90% of The City’s uninsured with health care could be serving 5,000 people — less than 1% of the population — by next year.
Healthy San Francisco is a health access program, not health insurance, designed to provide uninsured residents with an affordable form of managed care. The truth is The City was already spending money to care for most of these people when they showed up at city clinics or San Francisco General. Treating people at the ER inevitably costs more and delivers worse results. When the program was created in 2007, more than half of its expected $200 million budget would come from money already allocated for treatment of the uninsured.
Then Obamacare came along. The Affordable Care Act rendered Healthy San Francisco increasingly irrelevant, and enrollment peaked at 54,348 in 2011. By 2019, that figure had fallen to 13,699, with Medi-Cal and Covered California having picked up most of the eligible clientele.
The problem was that Healthy San Francisco was a component of a broader plan under the 2006 Health Care Security Ordinance, which included employer mandates to spend a certain amount per employee on health care, a requirement that many small business owners hated. A lawsuit by restaurateurs failed, so some resorted to a more passive-aggressive form of protest: tacking on a “Healthy SF” surcharge on bills.
To this day, some people mistakenly think the extra charge on their dinner tab goes directly to pay for employee health care. A better way to think of it: If you saw a “PG&E Surcharge” on your bill, would you expect that to go to pay to keeping the lights on? The surcharges, now more commonly labeled “SF Mandates,” are a symbolic gesture, meant to communicate the cost of complying with various rules for local businesses.
The City has made some effort to make sure that fees labeled as paying for “health care” actually go to that purpose, but with that has come onerous record-keeping requirements and in some cases penalties.
Last year saw a record $20.5 million in restitution and penalties paid for labor law violations, according to the Office of Labor Standards Enforcement. Of that total, almost $12 million came from violations of the health care ordinance.
“San Francisco has passed more worker protection laws than any other local government in the country,” the office noted in its most recent annual report. It’s not clear why that’s something to brag about, but the report enumerated 37 separate measures passed from 1999 to 2022. After the Health Care Security Ordinance’s passage, there was a five-year lull from 2008 to 2012, and then things picked up again, with three employment laws passed a year in the past three years.
“At a time when small businesses are under a lot of pressure, you probably need to look pretty critically at a program that has a significant cost burden and administrative burden,” Micah Weinberg, CEO of California Forward, a nonprofit organization advocating for sound economic policies for the state. “The Health Care Security Ordinance has been anachronistic for coming up on a decade,” he added, given the passage of the Affordable Care Act.
One reason why Healthy San Francisco is on the decline is that its principles are spreading statewide. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was mayor when the health ordinance was passed, has been pushing to expand insurance coverage in the state, largely by extending Medi-Cal to undocumented residents who haven’t been eligible for Covered California. Those are some of the same people still served by Healthy San Francisco.
The question San Francisco ought to be asking is whether it’s time to declare victory and figure out a way to cover the remaining clientele for Healthy San Francisco through other programs, rather than maintain a complicated system for a shrinking number of people.
One reason why some still opt for Healthy San Francisco over Covered California, according to the Department of Public Health, is that they don’t find the state program’s premiums and copayments affordable: It seems like a better way to do that might be to adjust the subsidies in the health insurance exchange, rather than maintain a parallel system of paying for health care. (Healthy San Francisco doesn’t qualify as health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, so its clients are liable for California’s $850 a year penalty for the uninsured, unless they claim a hardship exemption.)
The most maddening thing about figuring out what to do with Healthy San Francisco is that The City hasn’t published an annual report for the program in years. When I asked the Department of Public Health about this, an anonymous email account for the department sent me a statement claiming that work on reports was suspended during the pandemic. Which is not true, by the way: The 2018-2019 report was published in December 2020, at the height of the health emergency. Anyway, the department said it plans to resume publishing reports this year.
In January, when I first inquired about the program, the department said in a statement that Healthy San Francisco had 16,000 clients — a number possibly inflated because The City had stopped disenrolling people during the pandemic. Some 2,000 of those were migrating to Medi-Cal, the department said — which might explain why the Healthy San Francisco website currently says it serves 14,000 people.
When I checked again this week, though, the department gave me an updated figure of “12,756 active participants.” That could drop further starting April 1, when the program resumes the requirement for clients to renew their participation. The current monthly cost per member was “comparable” to the $349 figure cited in the 2018-2019 report, the department added.
“We need to be able to ask the question, ‘Are these public-sector programs achieving their stated purpose?’” said Weinberg. Without clear, consistent reporting, that’s hard to do. In the meantime, you’ll have to make do with us pesky columnists asking questions.
Owen Thomas is a journalist and a longtime resident of San Francisco, who has thought about tech’s relationship with The City since the first internet boom brought him to town. His columns appear weekly in The Examiner.