San Francisco General Hospital

When Healthy San Francisco was created in 2007, more than half of its expected $200 million budget would come from money already allocated for treatment of the uninsured, who would show up at The City’s emergency rooms.

Exhibit A is surely Healthy San Francisco, a well-intended program once hailed as a key part of an innovative experiment to provide universal health care to The City’s residents. It appears to be rapidly shedding clients, though exact numbers are hard to come by, even if you ask the Department of Public Health. A program that once provided nearly 90% of The City’s uninsured with health care could be serving 5,000 people — less than 1% of the population — by next year.

Healthy San Francisco is a health access program, not health insurance, designed to provide uninsured residents with an affordable form of managed care. The truth is The City was already spending money to care for most of these people when they showed up at city clinics or San Francisco General. Treating people at the ER inevitably costs more and delivers worse results. When the program was created in 2007, more than half of its expected $200 million budget would come from money already allocated for treatment of the uninsured.

